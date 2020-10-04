IN 1940, MY FATHER, Harold E. Ward, was a Black volunteer enlistee in the U.S. Navy. During World War II he was wounded and almost killed at Guadalcanal and awarded a Purple Heart. But afterward, even as a veteran, for 20 years, he was a second-class citizen.

He could not go to college on the GI Bill until the ’60s, because it did not apply to Blacks.

With stellar credit, he was not guaranteed a mortgage to buy a house of his choosing unless it met “Redlining Guidelines”. In 1957, the town of Lee was not subject to Redlining.

Until the Voting Rights Act passed, he couldn’t vote in every state of the union.

Until 1967, interracial marriage was illegal in most southern states.

In spite of this, he loved America. He would always stand at attention for the flag. But he said, “My best friend died and I bled for the right of others not to.” Had he wanted to, would he have been justified in not standing for the flag?

Most people reading this are too young to remember the “Summers of Rage” in the ’60s when the inner cities exploded. Why did they combust? Police brutality and a pervasive lack of economic and educational opportunities had paved a road to nowhere for the Black community. And since then, every 30 years, like clockwork, the inner cities have exploded for the same reasons. Those explosions killed National Guardsmen, firemen, policemen, mothers, fathers, sisters and brothers. Lives, neighborhoods and dreams were forever lost.

Yet those issues still remain. The 14th Amendment was added to the Constitution to fully enfranchise freed slaves as citizens after the Civil War. Should inner-city residents passively accept the systemic denial of their constitutional rights of “equal protection” and “due process”?

I do not advocate violent protests. But the deprivation of educational and economic opportunity has become fuel for the accelerant of police misconduct. The subsequent conflagration has exposed a weakness of American democracy.

If “liberty and justice for all” is more than a throwaway phrase, then these issues must be addressed. Would you rather an athlete escaping that environment engage in a silent protest by kneeling, or watch 160 cities combust as they did in the ’60s? If not, what is an acceptable method of protest?

Superimposing “respect for the flag” as a justification for suppressing nonviolent protest conflates the issue and solves nothing. Rather it escalates the “us vs. them” discord that has driven a wedge into the heart of America.

We have to be better than that because we are better than that. Going forward we must listen to each other, be honest, be fair, and understand that everyone’s circumstances are different. Should we fail, our “Shining city on a hill” will become nothing more than a third-world ghetto.

Michael Cameron Ward is a retired software engineer and author of the book series “Sketches of Lee.” He lives in Lee.

Sunday, October 04, 2020
