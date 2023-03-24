SOMONE once said that “life is but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.”   Preventing too soon an ending to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. (Except on Thanksgiving Day!)

On our most communal holidays in a purely American tradition, feast and nap we did. When we woke up from our nap, we ate pie and went to bed.

Michael Castalo lives in Dover.

Charles Arlinghaus: 10% raise for state employees is prudent

THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation th…

William Delker: Everyone is entitled to equal access to justice

AT THE END of 2022, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to ensure that everyone is provided with equal access to justice, and to eliminate unconscious cultural biases within the court system. The strategic plan is already underway and features a ha…

Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…

Paul L. Dann: Better childcare yields economic growth

AS AN employer in New Hampshire, we find ourselves in challenging times. One of the major challenges facing businesses today is workforce availability. Vacant positions throughout the Granite State not only impact the individual business but also have a significant ripple effect on our state…