SOMONE once said that “life is but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an ending to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. (Except on Thanksgiving Day!)
On our most communal holidays in a purely American tradition, feast and nap we did. When we woke up from our nap, we ate pie and went to bed.
Like many folks the Friday after “Turkey Day 2022” I was disturbed to open my local paper and read the headlines. What had been a sound night of rest for me had been a night of tragedy for others. One light was extinguished and others hung in the balance.
It’s a tale as old as time, children as they mature start to look for an avenue to assert their independence. Here in the Granite State, one of the most wondrous places on earth there is little to rebel against. We are the envy of every other state with our bounty and beautiful scenery. This, in the greatest country on earth.
Now here’s the ‘but’… we need a seatbelt law for all.
As that Friday wore on, my grief and anger mixed and caused some small bits of memory to be jogged loose.
Years back, when picking up my sons and their mates to be dropped here or there I recall the surprise I felt when the first time a young person reached in, buckled the seatbelt and sat on it.
It stopped the vehicle's alarms but would be useless in an accident.
I took the car out of drive and suggested this person could walk to our destination or buckle up. He got out unbuckled, got back in, put the lap belt on “clicked it” and then put the chest strap behind him and grinned at me. The car did not get returned to drive until he understood my eye message.
This happened with other kids, too. This quasi right of passage was the hill they would plant their sword in. Somewhat naturally, as they aged and were freed from any legal constraints they would actively bypass the safety systems in the car they were driving.
Modern auto’s have made huge advances in safety, so much so in fact vehicle accidents are no longer the number one cause of death in young adults. The math has changed.
It was over 50 years ago when seat belts were first made mandatory in new cars and they have saved countless lives. Our own (now) young adults were raised in carseats and boosters up to a certain age/size and, I get it; the freedom my kids expressed when graduating each level was palpable.
Part of my circle of friends is devastated, anyone who has followed the story since it first broke has been impacted; and all of the smart people I know agree it did not have to be as bad as it was.
It is always going to be possible to “click-it” to stop the noise and sit on it. That is a matter of personal responsibility and will still be a choice. Adding the possibility of a ticket is not the end of personal freedom.
