SOMEONE once said that life is “but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an end to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. It’s also why we need a seat belt law in the Granite State.
Thanksgiving Day is one our most communal holidays, a purely American tradition. We feast and nap, wake to eat more pie, and go to bed. Like many folks, I woke up the Friday after “Turkey Day” last November and was disturbed to open my local paper and read the headlines. What had been a sound night of rest for me had been a night of tragedy for others. One soul’s light was extinguished and others hung in the balance.
It is a tale as old as time. Children as they mature start to look for an avenue to assert their independence. But here in the Granite State — one of the most wondrous places on earth — there is little to rebel against. We are the envy of every other state with our bounty and beautiful scenery. All of this, and in the greatest country on earth! Not buckling up, perhaps, has become an unhealthy outlet for that independent “live free or die” spirit.
As that Friday after Thanksgiving wore on, my grief and anger mixed and caused some small bits of memory to be jogged loose. Years prior while picking up my sons and their mates to be dropped here or there, I recalled the surprise I felt when the first time a young passenger reached in, buckled the seat belt but only to stop the vehicle’s alarm. Instead of being worn, the child sat on it.
I took the car out of drive and suggested this person could walk to our destination or buckle up. He didn’t take long to decide. He got out, unbuckled, got back in, clicked the lap belt on, even while putting the chest strap behind him and grinning at me. The car did not get shifted back into drive until he understood my eye contact.
This happened with other kids, too. This quasi right of passage — not buckling up — was the hill they would plant their sword in. Naturally, as the kids aged they were freed from any legal constraints and would actively bypass the safety systems in the cars they were driving.
Modern automobiles have made huge strides in safety, so much so in fact that vehicle accidents are no longer the number one cause of death in young adults. The math has changed.
It was more than 50 years ago that seat belts were first mandated in new cars and they’ve saved countless lives since. Our own young adults were raised in child car seats and boosters up to a certain age, so the freedom my kids expressed graduating each level was palpable. I get that.
But in that Thanksgiving accident, part of my circle of friends was devastated and anyone who followed the story has been impacted. Yet, all of the smart people I know agree that it did not have to be as bad as it was.
Even with a seat belt law some are going to “click-it” to stop the noise and sit on it. That is a matter of personal responsibility. Adding the possibility of a ticket to the calculus won’t be the end of personal freedom.
