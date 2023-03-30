SOMEONE once said that life is “but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an end to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. It’s also why we need a seat belt law in the Granite State.

Thanksgiving Day is one our most communal holidays, a purely American tradition. We feast and nap, wake to eat more pie, and go to bed. Like many folks, I woke up the Friday after “Turkey Day” last November and was disturbed to open my local paper and read the headlines. What had been a sound night of rest for me had been a night of tragedy for others. One soul’s light was extinguished and others hung in the balance.

Michael Castalo lives in Dover.

Charles Arlinghaus: 10% raise for state employees is prudent

THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation th…

William Delker: Everyone is entitled to equal access to justice

AT THE END of 2022, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to ensure that everyone is provided with equal access to justice, and to eliminate unconscious cultural biases within the court system. The strategic plan is already underway and features a ha…

Chuck Douglas: It is time for a real war on Mexico's drug cartels

  • Carl Perreault

OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…