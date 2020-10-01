HE WASN’T A SUNUNU and he wasn’t a Gregg.
While the Sununu family has nearly cornered the market on successful public servants in New Hampshire, and Judd Gregg rode his father’s goodwill into office leading to a successful career in politics, Steve Merrill was just a local kid from Hampton.
A New Hampshire guy through and through, Winnacunnet High School then the University of New Hampshire, Steve Merrill was his own man and he was a one-of-a-kind governor that we haven’t seen since he left office in 1997.
When Steve Merrill ran for office the state was in the midst of a severe recession. In fact, it was the worst recession since World War II. In 1992, the choice was a pivotal one for New Hampshire. Fix the state’s financial woes with a state income tax championed by passionate Democrat Deborah “Arnie” Arnesen, or rebuild the state’s economy by protecting what Steve called “The New Hampshire Advantage”.
Merrill defined the New Hampshire Advantage as our state’s existence without a broad-based sales or income tax, thereby giving us an economic advantage over our neighbors.
No one in New Hampshire history made the case against an income tax better than Steve Merrill. Steve knew how to connect directly with people to help them understand how an income tax would destroy New Hampshire’s economy, and, as importantly, how the New Hampshire Advantage will ultimately help them, their communities, and their families thrive.
In the midst of the recession in 1992, and with an unpopular Republican President, Steve Merrill beat the odds and still crushed Arnie Arnesen with 56% of the vote, outpolling President George H. W. Bush, who only received 37%.
When Steve Merrill took office in January of 1993, New Hampshire unemployment was 8.8%, thousands of jobs had been lost, and 6,625 businesses had closed in 1991-92.
In less than three years, the Steve Merrill jobs plan cut unemployment to 3.4%, created more than 50,000 new jobs, and 11,760 new businesses were started. New Hampshire led New England in job creation. To put it mildly, this was a monumental accomplishment for a governor.
But there was more. Steve established New Hampshire’s first victim’s assistance program and domestic violence task force that pioneered nationally recognized domestic violence protocols for law enforcement officers and hospital personnel.
Working with the state’s small business leaders, Merrill successfully reformed workers’ compensation laws resulting in a $33.5-million tax cut for New Hampshire businesses.
Steve also ensured that New Hampshire was a national leader in the elimination of welfare as an entitlement and replaced it with a jobs program.
Steve Merrill knew how to make New Hampshire the envy of other states at every level, whether it was the economy, education, or empowering individual freedoms. One small move that illustrated Steve’s big vision for the state occurred on day one as governor in 1993: removing the toll-gates at every toll plaza in New Hampshire. This one action immediately spread the message: “New Hampshire is open for business — and for pleasure!”
However, arguably more important than his overwhelming accomplishments as governor was his God-given gift: a powerful communicator with a magnetic charisma.
How could his charisma be more important than those incredible policy achievements? Quite simply, Steve Merrill inspired a sense of warmth and comfort in others.
Steve would walk into a room, without knowing a single person, and he would instinctively know how an individual was feeling and how to address that person’s needs. He made everyone feel as important and deserving as they are. And he always left someone feeling like a million bucks. That is a gift that comes along once in a lifetime in our political leaders.
Couldn’t we all use a bit of that Steve Merrill gift in today’s political environment?
From 1993-1997, Steve Merrill was the leader New Hampshire needed. He was a leader to lead all leaders. And he was a leader that left public service, and this earth, too soon. He should be remembered as one of the best governors in New Hampshire’s history for his accomplishments and a leadership style that put New Hampshire on top.