HE WASN’T A SUNUNU and he wasn’t a Gregg.

While the Sununu family has nearly cornered the market on successful public servants in New Hampshire, and Judd Gregg rode his father’s goodwill into office leading to a successful career in politics, Steve Merrill was just a local kid from Hampton.

A New Hampshire guy through and through, Winnacunnet High School then the University of New Hampshire, Steve Merrill was his own man and he was a one-of-a-kind governor that we haven’t seen since he left office in 1997.

When Steve Merrill ran for office the state was in the midst of a severe recession. In fact, it was the worst recession since World War II. In 1992, the choice was a pivotal one for New Hampshire. Fix the state’s financial woes with a state income tax championed by passionate Democrat Deborah “Arnie” Arnesen, or rebuild the state’s economy by protecting what Steve called “The New Hampshire Advantage”.

Merrill defined the New Hampshire Advantage as our state’s existence without a broad-based sales or income tax, thereby giving us an economic advantage over our neighbors.

No one in New Hampshire history made the case against an income tax better than Steve Merrill. Steve knew how to connect directly with people to help them understand how an income tax would destroy New Hampshire’s economy, and, as importantly, how the New Hampshire Advantage will ultimately help them, their communities, and their families thrive.

In the midst of the recession in 1992, and with an unpopular Republican President, Steve Merrill beat the odds and still crushed Arnie Arnesen with 56% of the vote, outpolling President George H. W. Bush, who only received 37%.

When Steve Merrill took office in January of 1993, New Hampshire unemployment was 8.8%, thousands of jobs had been lost, and 6,625 businesses had closed in 1991-92.

In less than three years, the Steve Merrill jobs plan cut unemployment to 3.4%, created more than 50,000 new jobs, and 11,760 new businesses were started. New Hampshire led New England in job creation. To put it mildly, this was a monumental accomplishment for a governor.

But there was more. Steve established New Hampshire’s first victim’s assistance program and domestic violence task force that pioneered nationally recognized domestic violence protocols for law enforcement officers and hospital personnel.

Working with the state’s small business leaders, Merrill successfully reformed workers’ compensation laws resulting in a $33.5-million tax cut for New Hampshire businesses.

Steve also ensured that New Hampshire was a national leader in the elimination of welfare as an entitlement and replaced it with a jobs program.

Steve Merrill knew how to make New Hampshire the envy of other states at every level, whether it was the economy, education, or empowering individual freedoms. One small move that illustrated Steve’s big vision for the state occurred on day one as governor in 1993: removing the toll-gates at every toll plaza in New Hampshire. This one action immediately spread the message: “New Hampshire is open for business — and for pleasure!”

However, arguably more important than his overwhelming accomplishments as governor was his God-given gift: a powerful communicator with a magnetic charisma.

How could his charisma be more important than those incredible policy achievements? Quite simply, Steve Merrill inspired a sense of warmth and comfort in others.

Steve would walk into a room, without knowing a single person, and he would instinctively know how an individual was feeling and how to address that person’s needs. He made everyone feel as important and deserving as they are. And he always left someone feeling like a million bucks. That is a gift that comes along once in a lifetime in our political leaders.

Couldn’t we all use a bit of that Steve Merrill gift in today’s political environment?

From 1993-1997, Steve Merrill was the leader New Hampshire needed. He was a leader to lead all leaders. And he was a leader that left public service, and this earth, too soon. He should be remembered as one of the best governors in New Hampshire’s history for his accomplishments and a leadership style that put New Hampshire on top.

Michael Dennehy served in the Steve Merrill administration, worked on both of his gubernatorial campaigns and on his campaign for Republican National Committee chairman in 1997. He is a partner at Dennehy & Bouley in Concord and lives in Bow.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: Tremendous loss and hope

I’VE SPENT a lot of time lately thinking about loss and the burdens we bear as a result. Of course, there are great losses and small, some that we choose, and some that are thrust upon us no matter how hard we fight to hang on.

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Monday, September 28, 2020
John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone
Op-eds

John Barthelmes: A life of service isn't for everyone

IT TAKES a certain person to dedicate one’s career to public safety. From police officers to firefighters to medical emergency responders battling the COVID-19 pandemic, our first responders share a common thread: their desire to care for others, while building relationships and trust within…

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding
Op-eds

John Tobin: Key moment in the quest for fair school funding

ALTHOUGH largely unheeded in the shadow of COVID-19 and the 2020 election, two simultaneous efforts to resolve New Hampshire’s longstanding school funding and property tax inequities have moved forward during the spring and summer. Both will reach crucial turning points in the coming weeks.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness
Op-eds

Michael Conlon: On the brink of greatness

THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY Attorney’s Office works with local law enforcement to administer justice and manage the prosecution of most felony crimes. In April 2018, before I took office, my predecessor, Dennis Hogan, tried to obtain $500,000 of additional funding and had called his office “on t…

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Why I can’t vote for Trump

I FIRST VOTED for a Republican presidential candidate in 1964 when I was 21 and head of Youth for Goldwater at UNH. Since then I have voted 13 more times for every nominee of my party including Donald Trump four years ago. I have been a delegate to four Republican National Conventions.

Friday, September 25, 2020
David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act
Op-eds

David Ports: YMCA needs Congress to act

DURING the COVID-19 crisis, charities have been delivering services to vulnerable individuals and families across New Hampshire, but we’ve also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with facility closures, declines in donations, cuts in program revenue and staff reductions. Without addi…

Thursday, September 24, 2020
Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead
Op-eds

Brendan Williams: Nursing homes left for dead

IN THE federal government’s anemic effort against COVID-19, nursing homes have effectively been left for dead. Despite deaths that began with the February outbreak in a Kirkland, Wash., nursing home, hospitals were prioritized for personal protective equipment. Hospital workers were publicly…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 
Op-eds

Kathleen Sullivan: September disaster for Trump 

IT WAS ONCE written of Chester Arthur, the 21st president, that “No man ever entered the Presidency so profoundly and widely distrusted as Chester Alan Arthur, and no one ever retired...more generally respected, alike by political foe and friend.”

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution
Op-eds

Janet Breslin Smith: Support and defend the Constitution

  • Updated

EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed
Op-eds

Nejem Raheem: Droughts are real, leadership is needed

AS THE Union Leader and many other papers have reported, all of New Hampshire is experiencing some level of drought and nearly one quarter of the state is experiencing severe drought (despite our recent batch of rain), according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Monday, September 21, 2020
Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply
Op-eds

Richard Knox: Fueled by the pandemic, broadband options multiply

THE PANDEMIC grinds on. A fraught new school year begins (sort of). Chilly weather brings ominous thoughts of how much more difficult it will be to keep distanced and stay safe. And hundreds of thousands in the Granite State struggle with maddeningly slow and unreliable internet service — if…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
+2
Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory
Op-eds

Beverly Stoddart: My name is Glory

  • Updated

IN THE summer of 2010, I started seeing flags everywhere. It was like when you buy a new car and then start seeing the same vehicle on every street you drive. The official name is the “Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon,” also known as “frequency illusion.” No matter the name, during that summer, fla…