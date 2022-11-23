IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.

In the late 1700s, most information consisted of books, newspapers, and verbal communication. The amount of published information started doubling every year around 1970. With the introduction of digital-based social media, the growth of information has been accelerating in the last few decades.

Michael Etzel lives in Mont Vernon.

Monday, November 21, 2022
John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Darla Thyng: NH can be a leader in clean, renewable energy

I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…

Monday, November 14, 2022
Sunday, November 13, 2022
Karen M. Beerer & Frank Edelblut: Sparking curiosity in education

IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…