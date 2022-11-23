IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
In the late 1700s, most information consisted of books, newspapers, and verbal communication. The amount of published information started doubling every year around 1970. With the introduction of digital-based social media, the growth of information has been accelerating in the last few decades.
The United States Fairness Doctrine was implemented in 1949 and repealed in 1987. Created by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), it required that media sources allocate some time for presentation about controversial issues of interest to the public and present balanced coverage of both sides of that issue. According to Wikipedia: “The demise of this FCC rule has been cited as a contributing factor in the rising level of party polarization in the United States.”
What has evolved since its repeal is varying levels of media bias amongst U.S. media sources: Some media sources strive to limit bias as much as possible. They usually present true facts.
Some media programs have a political agenda and do not present favorable information about one political party or another. Often, what they present contains more opinion than facts. Or they may omit certain news. For example, they might omit or limit coverage of positive news about a candidate or party they oppose.
Some media programs do not attempt to present valid facts and sometimes use emotional appeals (such as hate) to prey on the misinformed.
There may be mixtures of the above types depending on the program and time slot.
Because of this, do not trust certain news sources. If you identify and watch/read/listen to trusted news sources with less bias, you might not need to check multiple news sources to determine the truth. Otherwise, check multiple sources to find the truth. Why waste your time listening to lies?
A few articles and organizations rate media bias. The least biased include Associated Press, BBC, Reuters, Newsweek, Wall Street Journal.
One such article rates media sources without a specific bias rating and instead identifies media sources as: left, left-leaning, center, right-leaning, and right.
Because there is so much more information today, learning the truth now requires more work, such as choosing less-biased media and checking multiple sources.
In our democracy, citizens can vote once they register. Considering all the trouble the founding fathers and colonists went to rebelling against the British and forming a new country, many of us do not take this lightly. To prepare:
Become informed and gather facts. Find and give your attention to less-biased news media sources that are based on facts.
Consider what issues are most important to you and find out how candidates stand on those issues.
Decide who to vote for in each position.
Let’s compare a voter to a hiring manager who finds, recruits, and trains new hires. The hiring manager needs to be objective and cannot discriminate amongst candidates based on areas like race, nationality, gender, family status, age, disability, religion, or sexual orientation. The hiring manager might look at multiple candidate’s resumes, conduct phone interviews, create a list of the best candidates, and eventually schedule interviews.
It would help our United States democracy if we all followed this same objective approach that a good hiring manager takes — but instead of hiring a person, we decide who we will vote for. Too often people vote for candidates without considering what characteristics would help one best perform a job.
A few organizations provide helpful information about candidates, such as the League of Women Voters (lwvnh.org).
Should people who have enough courage to identify wrongdoings and present the truth be punished? No! Do not shoot the messenger. Preserve democracy and our constitutional republic.
THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…
ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…
I WAS taken aback when I saw a TV commercial for Governor Chris Sununu touting offshore wind energy. Most of the news I see regarding our present New Hampshire government displays Governor Sununu and our legislature in a negative light in regards to its policies on renewable energy and empha…
CARING FOR New Hampshire’s seniors is one of the greatest honors a health care professional could ask for. We have courageously endured the COVID-19 pandemic, serving on the frontlines to ensure that our seniors received the high-quality care they deserve.
IN 2021, the New Hampshire Department of Education partnered with Discovery Education, one of the world’s leading ed tech companies. Through this collaboration, we have provided teachers and students across the state with a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to…