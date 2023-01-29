IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the First Congressional District than Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc. One might ask, “So why not vote for the other Republicans on the ticket, too?”
Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc were victims of a national political realignment that has been 46 years in the making.
Up through the 1980s, New England was a reliably Republican bastion, while the South was deeply Democrat. In 1976, Americans elected a “born again” evangelical Christian in Democrat Jimmy Carter, whose faith was a defining element of his campaign. With the help of evangelical Christians, Carter swept the Deep South — the last Democratic presidential candidate to do so — in his victory against then-President Gerald Ford. Meanwhile, Ford decisively won New Hampshire with 54% of the vote.
Carter’s evangelical constituency soon cracked, however. Conservative evangelicals — dubbed the “Religious Right” — took control of the national Republican Party. The chief organizer, the Rev. Jerry Falwell Sr., founded the southern-based Moral Majority coalition in 1979 to help defeat Carter due to his liberal positions on abortion, homosexuality, and prayer in public schools.
Ronald Reagan saw an opportunity to capitalize. Despite having signed America’s first law legalizing abortion as governor of California, Reagan ran as a pro-life candidate for president. With the backing of evangelical voters, Reagan handily defeated pro-choice candidate George H.W. Bush for the Republican presidential nomination — and swept through Carter’s South to defeat the failed president. Reagan’s 1980 election ushered in a new era — evangelical dominance of the Republican Party.
Prior to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, GOP platforms did not address abortion. In 1976, then-Sen. Bob Dole, who Ford selected to be his vice-presidential running mate, proposed — and the party adopted — a declaration of support for a “human life” constitutional amendment that would ensure federal protection of the right to life for unborn children. The 1980 platform strengthened this language. Both platforms, nevertheless, left room for candidates with different views. By 1984, the GOP scrapped any mention of tolerating diverse views — and, so, the party’s purge of pro-choicers began.
Bush’s 1988 victory proved to be the last presidential election in which more secular states, such as New Hampshire, and more religious states, such as Alabama, voted for a Republican president. In 1992, Bill Clinton became the first Democrat since Lyndon B. Johnson’s 1964 landslide victory to sweep New England. In fact, the GOP has not carried the Granite State since 2000.
The GOP’s record in U.S. Senate and congressional races is similar. In 1990, Republican Bob Smith dominated with 65.1%. Just six years later, Sen. Smith’s share of the vote declined to 49.2%. By 2020, Republican Corky Messner earned just 41%. Moreover, the GOP has not won the “more Republican” First Congressional District since 2014.
The GOP’s fate was sealed at the 1992 Republican National Convention. In his address, Pat Buchanan declared, “There is a religious war going on in this country,” in which he decried abortion, homosexuality, and women in combat. In the opposite wing of the Republican Party stood a socially liberal, fiscally conservative governor from neighboring Massachusetts, William F. Weld, who asserted, “I want the government out of your pocketbook and your bedroom.”
Buchanan may well have lost the 1992 GOP primary, but the national party today is far more Buchanan than it is Weld. The Granite State’s libertarian tradition, however, falls squarely in line with Weld. This dichotomy is at the heart of Granite State GOP losses in recent years.
Public opinion polling consistently shows that 70% of Granite Staters believe abortion should be legal. With Roe v. Wade being overturned, abortion taking center stage was no surprise. According to 2022 exit polling data, 35% of Granite State voters said abortion was the most important factor in their vote — Sen. Maggie Hassan commanded 86% of their votes. By contrast, Don Bolduc captured only 69% of the 36% of voters who said inflation was the most important issue. Clearly, some inflation voters could afford to prioritize their abortion views over their own economic interests.
Here’s the truth: Until the national GOP returns to its “Big Tent” roots — and permits diverse views — the Granite State GOP will never win another election for federal office.
Granite Staters like Republican candidates for state and local office. They rightly recognize that Republican governance ensures minimal taxes, a thriving economy, and public safety. Republicans’ sole objective over the next two years ought to be to field a candidate for every town selectman, school board, city council, state representative, and state Senate seat. If we must concede federal seats to do it, then so be it.
Michael Gorecki served as Karoline Leavitt’s campaign manager in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District in 2022. He lives in Malden, Mass.
