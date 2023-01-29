IN 2022, expected Republican victories in the First Congressional District and for the U.S. Senate turned out to be another election cycle of losses. Postmortems screamed “candidate quality” to explain why Republicans fared poorly. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu earned 75,000 more votes in the First Congressional District than Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc. One might ask, “So why not vote for the other Republicans on the ticket, too?”

Karoline Leavitt and Don Bolduc were victims of a national political realignment that has been 46 years in the making.

Michael Gorecki served as Karoline Leavitt’s campaign manager in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District in 2022. He lives in Malden, Mass.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

Jay Ruais: Manchester’s future is ours to choose

ON MARCH 9, 2010, I quit drinking. I had just been arrested for my second DUI and I knew my life had to change. I went to my first AA meeting and listened to stories of addiction, homelessness, lost jobs and estrangement from families. I didn’t see “failures,” “losers,” or “addicts,”I saw pe…

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.

Monday, January 23, 2023
Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowne…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide wh…

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.