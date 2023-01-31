FOR US that love the winter in the southern tier of New Hampshire, this winter season has been a challenge. There is not enough snow for cross-country skiing or snowmobiling and has been a bit too warm for safely skating on the lakes. This is just the luck of the draw for this year’s weather, although the most recent regional climate assessment out of University of New Hampshire states that there is a documented climatic trend of warmer winters, resulting in wetter and heavier snowfalls and a higher likelihood of icing.

Although some of us bemoan this new climate normal, there is an even greater storm, or lack there-of, on the horizon. The Washington Post recently highlighted an Arizona town whose neighborhood’s water supply had been cut off due to an extended drought. This is just the first ripple for all the states that receive water from the Colorado River. According to Scientific American, the entire Colorado Plateau is in the longest drought that it has experienced in more than 1,200 years, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects that future climate conditions for this area of the country will be warmer temperatures, less snowpack and higher frequency of extreme droughts.

Michael Simpson is a professor in the Environmental Studies at Antioch University New England and works with the department’s Center for Climate Preparedness and Community Resilience in Keene, where he lives.

