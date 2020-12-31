ON DEC. 20, 2020, the United States Congress, hopelessly addicted to deficits and the printing press as important sources of permanent economic health and wellness, submitted to the president for his approval a 5,593-page stimulus spending bill. Also known as The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2020, it passed both houses with broad support, clearing the Senate with a margin of 92 to 6. Provisions of the bill will cost the better part of a trillion dollars, propel our inflation potential and debt further beyond what’s already near impossible to repair and bring us closer to the day when debt service costs will exceed one trillion dollars annually.

As it is difficult, even impossible, for many to shun death-threatening addictions to opiates like crack or cocaine, so also is it with Washington’s addiction to deficit spending. Just one or two more shots of whatever to survive the day; just 3 or 4 more billion in IOUs issued to the unborn in order to survive the year. So it goes, ad infinitum.

It wasn’t always this way. The siren of deficits and debt that attracts many of our financial problems was fairly well controlled in former times in spite of communist influence to facilitate wealth redistribution — at least until May 31, 1913, the effective date of the 17th Amendment, better described as the date that saw the election of senators transferred from state legislatures to the people.

Prior to that date, deficits and spending were tightly controlled, in the main, by a U.S. Senate designed to cool burning passions with sober second thought. James Madison — who had a morbid fear of pure democracy and would not be happy with the 17th Amendment — best expressed the founder’s intentions for Senate governance in his Federalist #63:

“So, there are particular moments in public affairs, when the people, stimulated by some irregular passion, or some illicit advantage, or misled by artful misrepresentation of interested men, may call for measures which they themselves will afterwards be the most ready to lament and condemn,” he wrote.

It’s important to note in this pleading for fiscal sanity that prior to 1913, under the tutelage of a more deliberative Senate prescribed for us by clear thinking founders, debt and deficits were kept well below the radar with inflation rates averaging about 1% for the entire 19th century.

Consider this forgotten but important historical lesson to help me make the case: the depression of 1893, caused by what modern economic thinkers would describe as a concentration of “irrational exuberance” and the ensuing march on Washington by Coxey’s Army of distressed unemployed workers the following year.

It seems counterintuitive and oxymoronic, but that economic downdraft righted itself with natural downward adjustments in wages and prices without government intervention. And it happened during a period of unprecedented growth. Average wages doubled in the decade of 1890 in spite of that downdraft. And inflation hovered around zero with little or no impact on the debt. Dinner at an ordinary restaurant could be enjoyed for 13 cents; 15 cents if you included a glass of beer, but I digress to rub it in.

Coxey’s Army (laced with a few communist agitators) pressured Congress to create jobs, provide unemployment benefits, dispense “free silver” (a populist effort engineered by William Jennings Bryan) and such other forms of relief deemed necessary and proper. Washington’s response in 1894 was quite different than what might have occurred with today’s Senate; maybe even harsh and cruel, which only increased the fervor to change the way senators were elected.

“Your economic woes are beyond our responsibility,” was the equivalent of what they were told. “We’re maxed out financially and, in any event, we can’t be practicing divisive selective benevolence. You’re on your own. And stop ruining the grass or it’s off to the big house with you.” (Not their exact words)

Every so often a financial disaster rears its ugly head to test our mettle: depressions, hurricanes, and now the deadly stranglehold of COVID-19. Is it necessary, though, to compensate by cheating the unborn and the natural forces of economics; to devolve into the “spectacle of turbulence and contention” (quote from Federalist #10) feared by founders who had a morbid fear of pure democracy?

Wouldn’t we do better to understand the difference in the way the Senate operated before and after 1913? The former demanded that we live within our means and was less addicted to green ink. The former governed by sober second thought; the latter, not so much. The distinction begs further investigation.

Michael Geanoulis is author of “Amendment Seventeen: A Blessing? Or a Curse?” He lives in New Castle.

Wednesday, December 30, 2020
Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: GOP has lost its compass

I REMEMBER with clarity the first time I approached my husband about running for Congress. It was late in 2007. We were sitting at the dining room table and I, very hesitantly, said to him, “I’m thinking about running for Congress. I know it sounds crazy, but I think I could be a good congre…

Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change
Op-eds

Max Henson: Stubborn optimism in the face of climate change

NEWS ABOUT climate change is often dominated by messages of doom and impending deadlines that feel impossible to meet. While reports of events caused by climate change are useful to gain an understanding of the issues we face, they more often invoke feelings of hopelessness, rather than insp…

Monday, December 28, 2020
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Exploding cigars are no fun

HAVING RECENTLY received my tax bill in Manchester, I noticed something. The tax increase, projected by both Mayor Joyce Craig and the Board of Aldermen at .49%, was actually nearly triple that amount at 1.4%. Learning about that from my tax bill, rather than from a statement made by the cit…

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Truly the worst year

  • By Patrick Hynes

AS 2016 wound down, especially after the presidential election, it became fashionable for people to declare it the worst year ever. “I’m calling it early: 2016 has been the f—-in worst,” declared alleged comedian John Oliver on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask
Op-eds

Justine Vogel: Please wear a mask

OUR STATE MOTTO is “live free or die,” and I respect that. It speaks to diversity of thought and the importance of individuality and self-determination. But here is the thing: when General John Stark penned that toast in 1809 he was talking about the Revolutionary War, not a global pandemic.

Monday, December 21, 2020
Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations
Op-eds

Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations

HATE SPEECH should have no place in a civil society. But “should have” is aspirational. The reality is that hate speech is increasingly part of public discourse. My perception, which I readily admit might be skewed by my age, is that social media makes it easier for people to communicate hat…

Sunday, December 20, 2020
+2
Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better
Op-eds

Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better

ONE OF US is a veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably serving in the U.S. Army for three years. One of us had the honor to serve veterans, fighting for their housing and veterans benefits rights for about a decade as a legal aid attorney. We both served in leadership during the last legislati…

Friday, December 18, 2020
Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget
Op-eds

Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget

DURING CHALLENGING times like these, the smartest, most enduring investment New Hampshire can make is in the health and wellness of its people. Ensuring the well-being of all Granite Staters will yield profits to our society that are far greater than the price tag. The return is a New Hampsh…

Thursday, December 17, 2020
+2
Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help
Op-eds

Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help

LET’S BE CLEAR: Time is running out for small businesses like ours and unless Congress acts immediately to provide emergency relief, Main Streets across America — including in our towns of Moultonborough, Keene and Manchester — might as well hang up giant “Out of Business” signs come January.