IT MAY well prove in the end that if we survive the constant assault — both foreign and domestic — on our founder’s legacy in liberty and freedom, it will be because of naturalized Americans.
The siren of communism together with many of its unproven derivatives are held as superior to capitalism by growing numbers of young Americans, according to the polls. For the promise of improved equality and wealth distribution, our founding values have been under constant threat over many years by every manner of well-intentioned political influence.
Consider this likely controversial effort to redress the situation from House Representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.), a narrow survivor of Cuba’s communist regime where 40% of hospitalized patients there suffer malnutrition from inadequate food supplies. She, along with 62 of her colleagues introduced H.R. 6123 (Dec. 2, 2021), the Crucial Communism Teaching Act (CCT), to promote teaching high schoolers about the danger of communism and why this ideology is contrary to what America stands for.
“America is the freest, most prosperous country in the world,” says Salazar. “In one generation, my parents went from fleeing communist Cuba to seeing their daughter represent thousands of other exiles in the United States Congress. The Castro regime claims that they’ve created a system of equality on the island. But the only equality that communism guarantees is being equally poor, equally hungry, and equally oppressed. The CCT Act will ensure that our future generations understand the tragic history of communism. We must do everything in our power to preserve America’s founding principles of freedom, opportunity, and democracy.”
Let’s pray that Salazar’s CCT effort will be contagious and extend even beyond high school to our institutions of higher learning. Hillsdale College, who bills itself as the first defender of our founding values, for example, should be politely encouraged to review the way they echoed the contradictory sentiments of too many progressive presidents, both Republican and Democrat. To wit: “The protection of our property, argues Franklin Roosevelt, requires that we surrender that property to the government freely. The defense of our rights requires that we empower the government far beyond the limits permitted by the constitution.” (The US Constitution: A Hillsdale Reader; Foreword, p. xi)
Since that quote might seem attractive to new students yet untutored on Hillsdale’s mission, the editors of that supplementary Reader should have included an immediate counter quote from one or two of our founders to preempt any possible confusion about Hillsdale’s true position on property rights.
Salazar’s effort emphasizes the way our founding values have been undermined by the heedless turn we’ve taken in our educational institutions, national narrative, and culture. In this modern era of tweets and Tok-tok, the attractive promise of communism makes for easy soundbites. Since communist principles are largely rooted in the desire to eliminate poverty and promote equality, a curriculum — and national conversation— that allows for objective study of communism vis a vis our democratic principles is imperative. CCT educational material, moreover, should include a few lessons from history.
In his journal, “Of Plymouth Plantation,” William Bradford described how our first settlers were forced to abandon the London mandate that all property “should remain undivided” in order to avoid starvation. According to Bradford, some were inclined to play games while others worked on the corn crop.
In his little-known book, “Memoir on Pauperism,” Alexis de Tocqueville, who studied poor relief programs in early Europe, became “deeply convinced that any permanent, regular administrative system whose aim will be to provide for the poor will breed more miseries than it can cure,” and that in the end the impoverished “….will find it easier to plunder (the rich) of all their property than to ask for their help.”
Madison, writing in “Property” (1792), espoused: “Government is instituted to protect property of every sort; as well that which lies in various rights of individuals, as that which the term particularly expresses. This being the end of government, that alone is a just government, which impartially secures to every man, whatever is his.”
Wealth and job producer Andrew Carnegie, a grateful Scottish immigrant who amassed a fortune after starting out at 3 cents per hour and then gave most of it away, cautioned: “These who would administer wisely must, indeed, be wise, for one of the serious obstacles to the improvement of our race is indiscriminate charity.” He further posits, “…In bestowing charity, the main consideration should be to help those who will help themselves.” (Carnegie, Gospel of Wealth,1889)