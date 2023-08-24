FORMER President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments, with the last two alleging his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Said indictments have had little negative effect on his popularity, with two-thirds of Republicans wanting him to run again, and 70% still viewing him positively.

His “support” was clearly evident in Iowa, home of our nation’s first presidential caucus. At their Lincoln Dinner, 13 Republican contenders gave speeches, with Trump going last and being greeted with a standing ovation.

Michael L. Fischler of Holderness is professor emeritus of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University. He founded the university’s counseling center and taught courses on comparative culture and diversity for 50 years.

Sunday, August 20, 2023
Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

Bill Ohm: Scratch this 'Historic Horse Racing' cash grab

AND THEY’RE OFF! This historic sweepstakes has a purse of $90 million to whomever can win $10 million for charity. Taking an early lead is Boston Billiards ridden by Delaware North. Close behind is Concord Casino, running the inside lane with Sanborn on top. Charging hard after a late start …

Friday, August 18, 2023
Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

Alex Ward: Teens can turn an after-school job into debt-free college

I’M A high school economics teacher. Every year, I watch as sophomores, juniors and seniors stress out over the SATs, end-of-year exams, and the financial burden of college. And no wonder: New Hampshire college graduates have the highest debt load in the country. In 2020, the average was ove…

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

Rep. Timothy Horrigan: Moffett's contempt for America's team

MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

Jason Sorens: Study critical of NH business tax cuts is myopic

THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.

Monday, August 14, 2023