FORMER President Donald Trump is now facing four criminal indictments, with the last two alleging his conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Said indictments have had little negative effect on his popularity, with two-thirds of Republicans wanting him to run again, and 70% still viewing him positively.
His “support” was clearly evident in Iowa, home of our nation’s first presidential caucus. At their Lincoln Dinner, 13 Republican contenders gave speeches, with Trump going last and being greeted with a standing ovation.
The 13 candidates then moved to their respective suites for afterparties. There attendees queued up to meet the candidates, with one line dwarfing all others. Trump’s line was wrapped around the corner as fans waited for a handshake, sticker, photo, ice cream, and “pledge card” (while the Village People’s “Macho Man” played on in the background).
It may be no accident that “Macho Man” is a favorite at many Trump rallies. Social scientists speculate that Trump’s “arraignment defying allure” may be based on his identity as America’s most politically imposing, “macho man.”
This “macho man’s” allure may be connected to what social scientists call, “The White Male Effect,” where White males tend to see “risk taking” as less dangerous than either females or people of color (i.e., “risk taking”= perceived “courage”).
Regarding “The White Male Effect” and its current political relevance, consider that:
For every category of threat, White men, whether liberal or conservative saw risk-taking as less threatening and more acceptable than other demographic groups.
For White men, whether liberal or conservative, preservation of their institutionalized cultural identity and societal status was vital, and they were willing to take risks to preserve it.
Said “societal status,” when linked to issues related to race, gender, and religious orientation, was seen as under threat (with many conservatives seeing Trump as the one politician best able to preserve and restore their “societal status,” while most liberals support Biden, but differ on chosen preservative and restorative strategies).
In preserving and protecting one’s societal status, researchers found that White males were more open to engaging in “virtuous violence” … i.e., acts of violence committed because they were perceived as necessary and morally right.
These “virtuous men” often felt socially distant from their perceived enemies, dehumanized them, and believed that their liberal or conservative victims were to blame for their fates.
Our nation is presently a “house divided.” In 1858, President Abraham Lincoln warned that, “A house divided against itself, cannot stand.” His message emanated from scripture. Matthew, 12:25, posited that, “Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”
Literally, democracy in our nation’s divided house is at risk of not standing. To overcome that dire threat, respect, empathy and civil dialogue between diverse parties (liberals v. conservatives, Republicans v. Democrats) is imperative.
Respect, empathy and civil dialogue are needed. Each side of the political aisle would be well served to recognize that addressing the dire threats facing our democracy is more important than either party getting its way.
At this moment, our house divided needs adult leaders who understand and reject the divisive behaviors associated with the “White Male Effect” and have the wisdom, courage and motivation to reject interparty, never-back-down conflicts; are committed to creating integrative, cross-aisle solutions; and willing to evolve their parties for their party’s (and our nation’s) sake, and create integrative solutions for our democracy’s (and our world’s) sake.
In moments of threat it’s judicious to look to those whose wisdom has resonated through the ages. These four guiding principles resonate with me:
“Blessed Are the Peacemakers, for They Will Be Called Children of God” — Matthew 5:9
“The man who views the world at 50 the same as he did at 20 has wasted 30 years of his life.” — Muhammad Ali
“You cannot shake hands with a clenched fist.” — Indira Gandhi
“If you don’t know the guy on the other side of the world, love him anyway because he’s just like you. He has the same dreams, the same hopes and fears. It’s one world, pal. We’re all neighbors.” — Frank Sinatra
It’s your turn to reduce the divisions in our nation. Identify a guiding principle that resonates with your mind, heart and soul. Commit yourself to acting on it and healing our nation before it becomes any more divided against itself and cannot stand.
Michael L. Fischler of Holderness is professor emeritus of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University. He founded the university’s counseling center and taught courses on comparative culture and diversity for 50 years.
