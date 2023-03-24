IN THE SPRING of 1985, our youngest child — just 9 years old — exhibited symptoms our pediatrician thought were likely benign but could portend the presence of a life-threatening illness.
The diagnosis was to take place in Hanover, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. X-rays were taken. Holding my daughter’s hand and fearfully awaiting word of her diagnosis, I made a promise to God: “God, if you spare our child, I will find a way to repay you!” The X-rays revealed no illness, and our daughter’s life was spared.
A year later, while returning home from an evening of teaching in the Hanover area, I remembered my vow to God. Contemplating my promise, I stared into the night sky and spotted a single bright star. I remembered my mother having told me as a child that, “if one were to wish upon a star, their wishes would come true.”
Within a month, in the spring of 1986 I joined with four other Plymouth community members to found “First Star Tonight,” a charitable organization committed to fulfilling the wishes of Plymouth and Pemi-Baker Valley area chronically and/or terminally ill children, young adults and their families.
Shortly after founding the organization funding was needed to support the wishes of the children and their families. At first, conventional methods for fundraising were utilized. My wife Reine went door to door and business to business requesting contributions, and people generously opened their wallets. Families cooked meals and gathered contributions from diners. A bed and breakfast volunteered to make a meal and donated their profits.
In 1987, I approached Alex Ray, a veritable stranger who owned a restaurant that people were raving about in Ashland, to request his support. The idea I pitched was for “The Common Man,” his restaurant, to dedicate one night toward supporting ”First Star Tonight.” Ray would prepare the food, “First Star” board members would act as waiters, and any profits after expenses would go toward supporting “First Star.”
Alex agreed with one caveat. He refused to take any of the funds raised, insisting instead that all proceeds go to “First Star.” The event was successful and evolved into becoming an annual “soiree” hosted at multiple Common Man restaurant locations, ultimately with bands, formal dress, well-known community members acting as waiters, and my wife Reine and son Mark selling beautiful roses (donated by local florists). The Common Man waitstaff, due to hygienic concerns, eventually took over waiting on the tables, but refused to draw a salary.
Alex Ray’s generosity helped ”First Star” to establish and maintain itself as a vital local organization. While clearly contributing toward reducing suffering in central New Hampshire, Ray’s generosity has ultimately extended far beyond the Granite State. His help has gone to “storm ravaged” locales in New Orleans, Puerto Rico, Kentucky, the Bahamas, Haiti, and the Gulf Coast; to support earthquake victims in Honduras; to New York’s “Ground Zero” after 9/11; and most recently to war-ravaged Ukraine.
Alex’s mantra for himself, employees and compatriots has been simple, to just: “Do good!”
Educational reformer and abolitionist Horace Mann asserted that “one should be ashamed to die until they have won some victory for humanity.” Alex Ray’s generosity has surpassed Horace Mann’s end-of-life goal, with his having “won multiple victories for humanity,” and our world is the better for it.
Michael L. Fischler of Holderness is professor emeritus of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University.
