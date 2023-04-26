OUR ANNUAL town meeting took place on March 15th and began by focusing on the school’s budget. I sat with other school board members at a table facing the town’s residents, anxiously awaiting their questions. When given the opportunity to “question” the board only one resident advanced to the microphone, and asked: “How safe is our school, and are the students and staff at risk of becoming victims to gun violence?”

I was surprised by her question expecting residents to raise issues related to traditional areas of concern such as staff salaries, building renovation costs, or how the budget’s affecting property taxes. I was surprised to hear a question related to school safety.

Michael L. Fischler of Holderness is a professor emeritus of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University.

Monday, April 24, 2023
