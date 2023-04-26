OUR ANNUAL town meeting took place on March 15th and began by focusing on the school’s budget. I sat with other school board members at a table facing the town’s residents, anxiously awaiting their questions. When given the opportunity to “question” the board only one resident advanced to the microphone, and asked: “How safe is our school, and are the students and staff at risk of becoming victims to gun violence?”
I was surprised by her question expecting residents to raise issues related to traditional areas of concern such as staff salaries, building renovation costs, or how the budget’s affecting property taxes. I was surprised to hear a question related to school safety.
Residents were assured by school officials that all steps had been taken, within reason, to facilitate student and staff safety, and that our school was safe. Less than two weeks later Nashville happened and now I’m not so sure.
I strive to be patriotic. I believe in the American Dream. I believe that being an American, as stated in our “Declaration of Independence” provides each of us with the opportunity to experience “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” and then Nashville happened. Now I’m not so sure.
Since the Nashville school shooting happened, I’ve learned that incidents of gun violence and its associated traumas are anything but unusual. Consider the following:
The Nashville school shooter entered the school with two assault-style weapons and a pistol, and fired 152 rounds in 14 minutes. As a nation we’re on course to experience our highest number of mass shootings (a “mass shooting” is typically defined as four or more victims) with approximately 160 occurring thus far in 2023.
There have been 18 school shootings this year.
The AR-15 is the weapon of choice by our nation’s worst mass murderers.
An AR-15-type weapon can cause much more damage than a traditional single shot weapon. The “single shot weapon” leaves a laceration, while the ammunition used in an AR-15 damages everything along its path, rending tissues, shattering bones, and destroying organs. A radiologist described a school shooting victim’s gunshot wound on the CT scan: “the organ looked like an overripe melon smashed by a sledgehammer, and was bleeding extensively.”
When one looks exclusively at high-income countries and territories with populations of 10 million or more, the U.S. ranks first in homicide rate. The United States is the only nation in the world where civilian guns outnumber people (with 120 guns for every 100 Americans).
Guns themselves are now the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States.
Four in 10 Americans believe they may become a victim of gun violence within the next five years.
On March 23rd, “The Covenant School,” a place of sanctuary in Nashville, Tennessee, was desecrated. Six vital, innocent people died… three 9-year old children whose dreams of “tea parties” and “baseball games” had their lives end abruptly; and three adults whose sacred “covenant” was to care for and protect those children had their lives end abruptly.
About two weeks later another mass shooting occurred at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky, with five people killed and eight injured. Then two weeks later in Dadeville, Alabama, four people were killed and 28 injured in a mass shooting at a teenager’s “Sweet 16” birthday party.
All were just the latest victims of gun violence, perpetrated by individuals who had ready access to weapons — some “weapons of war” — and used them to wage war against innocents.
As citizens who have once again borne witness to violence, our covenant is to do all that we can to end it and protect our children, educators, police officers, and neighbors from ever again sustaining this level of violation. Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Thurgood Marshall implored us to recognize that: “Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on.”
Our democracy has sustained significant injuries and needs healing, and the responsibility for facilitating that healing rests in your hands. It’s time to go to work, speak out, protect it, and pass it on.
Speaking out and protecting our democracy can take many forms, such as running for election and speaking out at the political table; understanding fully what gun rights the 2nd Amendment does and does not protect; and when necessary engaging collectively in political action and protest.
Our time for silence and complacency has passed. Our neighbors (who in diverse spiritual beliefs are counseled to “love”) and our children (to whom we will pass on our sacred democracy) need protection and need it now.
Michael L. Fischler of Holderness is a professor emeritus of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University.
