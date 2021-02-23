AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call for unity, I searched for wisdom that might lead toward healing.

To that end I remembered a lesson passed on from a medieval morality play entitled “Everyman.” (Note that “man” is intended to include all human beings.) I share this lesson in the hope it may be both helpful to you and help heal our wounded nation.

It is told that God is angry with mankind for his evildoing and lack of repentance. God determines to summon “Everyman” to account and so sends Death to tell him his time has come — the day of his death and judgment.

“Everyman” tries to persuade and then to bribe Death to relent, but Death is adamant. Death says he could have the whole world if he could be bribed, but he can’t be, as he obeys only God. He gives “Everyman” until the end of the day to prepare himself.

“Everyman” goes off to find someone to accompany him on his journey. He asks friends, his kinsmen and cousins. All profess undying love and loyalty, but ultimately refuse.

He entreats “Goods” (his wealth), who also refuses to join him, saying that he, Goods, is a cause of sinfulness, as “Everyman” has not shared with the poor.

“Everyman” asks Knowledge to help him, but Knowledge refuses.

Death then takes “Everyman” to the priest for the sacraments and there Good-Deeds rises up, unbound by the sinfulness of “Everyman” and accompanies him to the end (and eventually to Heaven).

Beauty, Strength, Five-wits (senses) and Knowledge all accompany him to the edge of the grave, but only Good-Deeds can go with “Everyman” in the end.

The lesson is clear, when we leave this earth, all that will accompany us and all that we will leave behind of any consequence are our good deeds.

Consider for a moment what you will be leaving behind when you leave this earth that will be of any consequence. As an educator, I often end my presentations (as I will do here) with an assignment intended to deepen the meaning of the lesson. So, here’s an assignment for today:

Identify someone in your life or even a stranger that you have yet to support or need to support more fully. Write down that person’s name.

What is the nature of the support that your target needs most? Is it financial, personal, spiritual, of the heart, of the mind, your time? Write down the nature of the support most needed.

Identify a process you can utilize to implement your good deed. Be specific and develop the steps you intend to take, while knowing that in life things rarely go the way we intend them, so be open to modifying your plan as needed. Write your plan down.

Now develop a time-line. Put the date you intend for your task to be completed by on a calendar. Highlight the date, make it a priority. If the date needs to change for any reason then double down on your commitment.

Do your good deed.

Done? (Not quite ...) Now think of your next target and your next good deed and start all over again.

Know that your kindness and commitment toward being there for someone may not only reduce their burden, but add to your legacy and perhaps even help reduce our nation’s polarization and suffering by carrying on in the sacred obligation to each other to serve a greater good.

Michael L. Fischler lives in Holderness and is professor emeritus in the Department of Counselor Education and School Psychology at Plymouth State University, where he taught for 50 years.

Monday, February 22, 2021
Op-eds

Jack Kenny: School board creates transgender dilemma

THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly
Op-eds

Phillip Stephenson: NH risks return to energy monopoly

IN 2019, the state Legislature and Governor Chris Sununu passed the bipartisan Community Power Law (RSA-53E) that advanced New Hampshire to the forefront of electrical system deregulation in the United States. RSA-53E removed the monopoly on those energy system functions that are not a “natu…

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…

Friday, February 19, 2021
Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination

ON JAN. 25, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee adopted a policy regarding “transgendered and gender non-conforming” students. On Feb. 8, 2021, it defeated Committeeman Arthur Beaudry’s motion to reconsider. After both votes, Mayor Joyce Craig issued statements praising the board …

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education
Op-eds

John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education

PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION in New Hampshire and nationwide is facing great challenges. Student enrollment is declining, and current demographic trends suggest the problem will only worsen in the years ahead. Costs are rising, and institutions of all sizes and disciplines are working to control …

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic
Op-eds

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic

I MARRIED a pro-vaxxer, which is good to know after all these years — we never discussed vaccines during courtship — and in addition to her respect for science, she has the patience to track down clinics online and spend time on Hold and so now I am vaccinated. I sat for fifteen minutes so t…

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat
Op-eds

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat

WE ARE LESS than a month into the new administration and already the opening salvo of the war on gun owners has begun. Not only has Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a gun control bill on the House floor, but President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass laws banning “assault wea…

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Monday, February 15, 2021
Allyson Cobery: What of the gap among women?
Op-eds

Allyson Cobery: What of the gap among women?

THE ELECTION of Kamala Harris to the second-highest office in the United States breaks a number of barriers. Not only is she the first African American and South Asian person elected vice president in our nation’s history, but Harris is the first female vice president. She represents countle…

Sunday, February 14, 2021
Op-eds

Michael Simpson: An opportunity for bipartisanship in public works

ALMOST 65 years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower came before a joint session of Congress and proposed the greatest public works effort seen in the history of the United States. On June 29, 1956, Congress responded by passing the Federal Aid Highway Act that provided the funding to develop…