AFTER WITNESSING the bitterness associated with our presidential election, the Capitol’s storming, the fallout from our recent impeachment proceedings, our nation’s COVID-related blaming and suffering, the cost to our relationships from political polarization, and our new president’s call for unity, I searched for wisdom that might lead toward healing.
To that end I remembered a lesson passed on from a medieval morality play entitled “Everyman.” (Note that “man” is intended to include all human beings.) I share this lesson in the hope it may be both helpful to you and help heal our wounded nation.
It is told that God is angry with mankind for his evildoing and lack of repentance. God determines to summon “Everyman” to account and so sends Death to tell him his time has come — the day of his death and judgment.
“Everyman” tries to persuade and then to bribe Death to relent, but Death is adamant. Death says he could have the whole world if he could be bribed, but he can’t be, as he obeys only God. He gives “Everyman” until the end of the day to prepare himself.
“Everyman” goes off to find someone to accompany him on his journey. He asks friends, his kinsmen and cousins. All profess undying love and loyalty, but ultimately refuse.
He entreats “Goods” (his wealth), who also refuses to join him, saying that he, Goods, is a cause of sinfulness, as “Everyman” has not shared with the poor.
“Everyman” asks Knowledge to help him, but Knowledge refuses.
Death then takes “Everyman” to the priest for the sacraments and there Good-Deeds rises up, unbound by the sinfulness of “Everyman” and accompanies him to the end (and eventually to Heaven).
Beauty, Strength, Five-wits (senses) and Knowledge all accompany him to the edge of the grave, but only Good-Deeds can go with “Everyman” in the end.
The lesson is clear, when we leave this earth, all that will accompany us and all that we will leave behind of any consequence are our good deeds.
Consider for a moment what you will be leaving behind when you leave this earth that will be of any consequence. As an educator, I often end my presentations (as I will do here) with an assignment intended to deepen the meaning of the lesson. So, here’s an assignment for today:
Identify someone in your life or even a stranger that you have yet to support or need to support more fully. Write down that person’s name.
What is the nature of the support that your target needs most? Is it financial, personal, spiritual, of the heart, of the mind, your time? Write down the nature of the support most needed.
Identify a process you can utilize to implement your good deed. Be specific and develop the steps you intend to take, while knowing that in life things rarely go the way we intend them, so be open to modifying your plan as needed. Write your plan down.
Now develop a time-line. Put the date you intend for your task to be completed by on a calendar. Highlight the date, make it a priority. If the date needs to change for any reason then double down on your commitment.
Do your good deed.
Done? (Not quite ...) Now think of your next target and your next good deed and start all over again.
Know that your kindness and commitment toward being there for someone may not only reduce their burden, but add to your legacy and perhaps even help reduce our nation’s polarization and suffering by carrying on in the sacred obligation to each other to serve a greater good.