I JUST WATCHED Sen. Maggie Hassan’s latest political commercial in stunned disbelief. In the video she proposes giving us simple serfs a federal gas tax holiday while concurrently emptying our strategic oil reserves.

Does she believe that taking these actions will temporarily lower our gas prices that have doubled until after the election? This transparent ploy doesn’t fool Granite Staters.

Does she really believe that we will forget the rampant inflation, rising interest rates and crime, the out of control spending, the weak foreign policy and open borders, and the general incompetence of this congress and administration?

Instead of trying to lower gas prices to save us a few cents at the pump, maybe she should focus on securing our southern border. That could actually save American taxpayers billions of dollars and, more importantly, countless lives from the fentanyl, crime, disease, human trafficking and unvetted illegals streaming into our country across an open border.

Let’s move away from common sense for a moment to dig a little deeper into her shamelessly political plan.

Our strategic oil reserves were created and are maintained to cope with national emergencies, like war or catastrophic disasters, not public policy disasters.

These oil reserves were just refilled by the previous administration when oil prices were at their lowest, saving taxpayers billions of dollars. With Senator Hassan’s plan, she wants to again deplete our strategic oil reserves to address her personal political emergency, which is far from a national peril.

If we deplete our oil reserves now, replacing them will be at historically high prices, costing taxpayers billions. Anyone with basic math skills, and some of that good ole American common sense, can tell you that this is a fool’s errand.

The Democratic senator is also proposing to give us a “Hassan Holiday” from the federal gas tax. The very same gas tax that politicians gifted to us years ago.

The problem is that the actual savings Americans would realize from this holiday are pennies on the gallon. The total savings for every driver in America won’t even come close to the $44 billion that Congress just voted to give Ukraine. You guessed it, U.S. taxpayers will have to pay for that as well.

The federal gas tax was created to maintain our transportation infrastructure, it obviously didn’t work. We know this because amid record inflation Congress has passed a $1.2 trillion slush fund to repair our crumbling infrastructure. Sound familiar?

It should, the $800 billion American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, was supposed to do the very same thing, it didn’t.

Once again, the common thread here is that the American taxpayer is paying for it all. We pay the gas tax, we pay to fill the oil reserves, and we pay for every other bit of their wasteful spending.

Hassan wants to buy us using our own money! She’s trying to solve a dollar problem using cents instead of common sense.

Imagine paying a dishonest contractor multiple times to repave your driveway, but they never show up to do the work. Would you continue to trust that contractor and continue to pay them for doing nothing?

Why should we re-elect any Democrat to “repave” our country? They’ve already spent more than $2 trillion dollars and given us nothing to show in return.

We should begin by electing real people, not politicians. We need people who will serve the people, not themselves, foreign interests, or a political party’s puppet masters.

We need people who understand they serve the people of New Hampshire, period. This November, we the people should send a message to our so-called representatives. This is our land and we are not your serfs.

Michael Petruzziello is a retired Marine Corps Major. He lives in Wolfeboro.

