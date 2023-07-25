Several key questions need to be addressed now by Washington and its NATO allies in regard to the conflict in Ukraine:

How long will Russia persist in the Ukraine when they cannot win a conventional war?

Bedford’s Michael R. Reopel is a former U.S. Army Ranger and instructor at West Point. He owns several local businesses.

Friday, July 21, 2023
Maureen Beauregard: Campus will serve those who served us

NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…

Laurel Adams: Costly loans can bury a business

YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.

Thursday, July 20, 2023
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Monday, July 17, 2023
Jo Jordon, Reed Galen & Rick Wilson: No Labels? No good answers

YOU RECALL that a storyteller must answer six questions when weaving their tale: Who? What? When? Where? Why? And of course, how? This evening in Manchester, No Labels, a new, billionaire-backed political party, will tell you that it’s time for a third-party candidate to run for president of…

James Dozier: America is more united than divided

WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather …

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Garrick Beck: Feds seek pot of gold at the end of the Rainbow

I ATTENDED this year’s annual Rainbow Gathering in the White Mountain National Forest. I have been attending gatherings since the very first one in 1972. I’ve raised my three children up through these events and I am very proud of the community values that these gatherings have given them.