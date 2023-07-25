Several key questions need to be addressed now by Washington and its NATO allies in regard to the conflict in Ukraine:
How long will Russia persist in the Ukraine when they cannot win a conventional war?
How much more damage can Russia inflict on Ukraine?
Will Ukraine’s neighbors stop worrying about war spilling outside Ukraine?
Will the counteroffensive gain strategic results for Ukraine?
Is there a path for ending conflict?
Let us address these questions in turn.
Russia has failed both tactically and strategically. In modern warfare, what can be seen can be hit, and what can be hit can be destroyed. And there are various ways to be seen — from simple cell phones to satellites.
Superior logistics is paramount in modern warfare, combined arms training and small unit leadership can drive advantages. Tactically, Russia largely failed these principles in its offensive early on. Strategically, Russia has fared even worse. NATO is aligned, has expanded and enclosed the Baltic Sea, and awaits Ukraine’s eventual admission.
These failures do not mean Russia will admit defeat and retreat. Its military is formidable and large and can excel in its current defensive posture. Russia still has significant ability to inflict damage — by air, drones, cyberattacks, artillery, missiles, etc. — even when it remains on the defensive. In sum, Russia hopes to outlast the NATO alliance and inflict sufficient destruction in the Ukraine to regain a military advantage or for negotiation leverage.
The Eastern Europeans, with the exception of Poland, are faced with geographical disadvantages and have rather small armed forces. They essentially remain trip wires for a larger NATO engagement. Poland, whose forces defeated Russia in the 1920s and once occupied portions of today’s Lithuania, can serve as a bulwark to the Eastern border. Building up Poland’s military capabilities with Western arms and forward staging NATO troops can serve as a strategic deterrence to Russian ambitions.
There is hope that Ukraine’s counteroffensive will deliver significant victories but this is unlikely for several reasons. They lack airpower, which is essential in combined arms tactics. The flat terrain is easy for defensive forces to inflict casualties, lay minefields and dig in troops. Countering these requires massive artillery, a 3-to-1 minimum troop differential, and/or surprise — none of which favors Ukraine.
From a strategic viewpoint, capturing more land incrementally does little strategically so long as the Russian armed forces remain intact.
So how does it end?
World War I and Korea may be useful analogies. World War I trench warfare was essentially a stalemate for more than three years, where the defense had all the advantages. In Korea, an armistice finally stopped the fighting but did not end in peace and, during the extended negotiations, casualties on both sides remained quite high.
Like Korea, there may be an opportunity for negotiations but the NATO allies have yet to start planning for them. Here are a few considerations. Securing Crimea and its potential land bridge to Russia is a core Russian objective. It is home to Russia’s large naval base and historically has been a part of Russia. Trading land in the Eastern region for Crimea security seems possible over time.
Ukraine needs safe access to the Black Sea to export its wheat and other exports. Ukraine also needs security guarantees that NATO can offer. Finally, the NATO allies have leverage. At the proper time, re-allocating funds from military equipment to re-building can be used to provide an incentive to achieve an armistice.
In summary, no matter where the front lines end up, both Ukraine and Russia will continue to inflict damage on each other. War will not terminate by capturing terrain. Best to begin planning for negotiations now and assume it may take years for fulfillment.