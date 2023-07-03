THE Department of Environmental Services is considering whether to grant a permanent “air emissions permit” to Saint-Gobain for its Merrimack plant. Not so fast.
I believe that all that has already happened — air emitted for the last 20 years and the drinking water, groundwater, and human beings already contaminated — must be considered in the decision whether to grant this permanent air emissions permit to Saint-Gobain.
While I understand mitigation provisions including the thermal oxidizer are in place, there are people in our towns who after 20 years cannot on doctors’ orders afford even 1/100th parts per trillion exposure to PFAS in their water or blood. They cannot be exposed to any. Zero.
The EPA has already cited concerns over unregulated GenX and shorter 1, 2, and 3 carbon chain fluorochemical compound, and there is evidence to suggest they may be even more toxic, harder to detect, and filter once they enter the environment. How then can we justify granting a permit allowing two pounds of PFAS, GenX, or other unregulated, undefined PFAS proximate chemicals to be emitted annually?
If this plant were in Sunapee or Concord, Bedford or Waterville Valley, would this permit be granted?
Even if we believe that Saint-Gobain will make good faith efforts to mitigate, filter, and destroy the majority of harmful hormone and immuno-disruptors in their emissions, how can we justify any further exposure to even a trace of PFAS-group chemicals until full remediation occurs.
Until every well is remediated, every Point-of-Entry Treatment System installed, every water line run and every maximum contaminate limit (mcl) in every affected area determined by consensus, until the Groundwater Management Zone is fully negotiated and implemented, until health studies and data gathering complete — how can we ethically move forward, now, with this permit?
In addition, taxpayers — already polluted and infringed upon by Saint-Gobain air emissions via groundwater contamination — must indirectly fund regulatory enforcement by the Department of Environmental Services.
How can we call this a pro-business decision for New Hampshire when the costs of cleaning up PFAS far outweigh any short-term economic benefit, except for the French multi-national corporation that’s collecting more than $50 billion in annual revenue? How can we cite jobs when the current use of unregulated GenX represents an internal worker safety issue and walking HR liability disaster waiting to happen?
We come back to this problematic, recurrent theme of taxpayers subsidizing our own corporate chemical polluters. No matter how much PFAS is emitted, how many compounds used — no matter how degraded, filtered, or defused — this should be ethically, legally and practically unacceptable.
I implore DES to issue an indefinite stay on this permit until we achieve remediation and research goals together as a public-private partnership.
Even if Saint-Gobain meets legal requirements for this permit, I do not believe that DES is obligated to grant it. In a democracy, public health and well-being, and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of life, liberty and, in this case, freedom from pollution, must supersede bureaucratic regulatory legality.
Granting this permit risks further harm to the people DES was created to represent and protect. It will not only violate sacred provisions of the New Hampshire Constitution, it will do irreparable damage to the public trust.
This is not a fight that Saint-Gobain can or will win if our elected leaders are willing to fight for us.
I urge Governor Chris Sununu to intervene on behalf of the people who elected him and issue an executive order to stop this permit.
This is an opportunity to put people over profits and declare independence from industrial lobbyists. Sununu’s parting gift to the people of New Hampshire as governor could be a future free from chemical air and water pollution this Independence Day.
The public comment period has been extended through 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5. Comments may be emailed to Catherine.A.Beahm@des.nh.gov or mailed to Cathy Beahm, NHDES ARD, P.O. Box 95, Concord, NH 03302.
Bedford Town Councilor Michael Strand is a citizen representative to the PFAS State Commission.
