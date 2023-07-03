THE Department of Environmental Services is considering whether to grant a permanent “air emissions permit” to Saint-Gobain for its Merrimack plant. Not so fast.

I believe that all that has already happened — air emitted for the last 20 years and the drinking water, groundwater, and human beings already contaminated — must be considered in the decision whether to grant this permanent air emissions permit to Saint-Gobain.

Bedford Town Councilor Michael Strand is a citizen representative to the PFAS State Commission.

