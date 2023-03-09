MY EXPERIENCE as Bedford’s citizen commissioner on the state PFAS Commission has been eye opening, and includes advocacy at all levels.
Fear of PFAS chemicals is justified because they cause cancer, disrupt hormones, and take years to dissipate, but this is not an issue we should hide from in Bedford, or anywhere else.
Clean water and air must be the highest priorities for our kids, and we must protect both ourselves and our property from corporate polluters infringing on our rights. No one consented to contaminated water, whether they live inside the area of the consent decree or not.
This means continued efforts to expand municipal water infrastructure for streets with high-frequency contamination, without mandates or negative impact to Bedford taxpayers, so that affected individuals have greater choice in how their mode of well remediation is addressed by DES and Saint-Gobain.
People also need access to all the information, so they can make the best choice for themselves and their families. Here are a few facts to consider:
PFAS chemicals are called “forever chemicals” because they dissipate at very slow rates in the body, and easily pass between water, soil and plants.
PFAS chemicals cause cancer over time as they aggregate in our blood. The higher the level, the higher the risk. Most common associated impacts are to breasts, reproductive organs, and kidneys, but PFAS also hinders immune response.
We all have trace amounts of PFAS in our blood due to the ubiquity of the chemicals present in consumer and industrial products.
PFAS blood tests are available through your primary care provider and covered by insurance.
Municipal water systems often show some reading of PFAS if sampled, but are below the New Hampshire .12 limit (12 parts per trillion).
Both Point of Use (POU) and Point of Entry Treatment (POET) filters yield “Not Detectable” water readings when sampled for PFAS chemicals.
Even with filtration systems, wells could still leach PFAS to other wells.
Saint-Gobain is still emitting a potentially harmful variation of PFAS chemicals called GenX.
What we’re doing
Sen. Denise Ricciardi sponsored a bipartisan bill that just passed the Senate, funding $10 million in PFAS infrastructure grants. This will help contaminated wells outside the consent decree area for which Saint-Gobain has not taken responsibility, but likely caused. Rep. Catherine Rombeau co-sponsored the bill. Another bill funds the study of kidney cancer rates and causes in Merrimack; both Denise and Catherine are co-sponsors.
Bedford Town Councilor Chris Bandazian now chairs the state PFAS Commission, leading efforts to study and report on health and environmental impacts. Senator Ricciardi also was just appointed to the committee.
A state rebate program pays up to $5,000 for filter systems and municipal water connections. On the federal level, Rep. Chris Pappas and Sen. Maggie Hassan are working to bring additional infrastructure dollars to New Hampshire, and NHDES is working to expedite Saint-Gobain’s installation of Point of Entry Filtration Systems or water hookups for residents receiving bottled water.
Thanks to the efforts of Town Manager Rick Sawyer, the Executive Council just approved a grant of more than $1.3 million dollars for the Town of Bedford to administer $6,500 rebates for filters/water hook-ups.
We must guarantee every Bedford resident has clean water, but also hold Saint-Gobain and the state accountable so that residents aren’t subsidizing remediation of their own chemical polluter through state and federal funds — taxpayer dollars — cleaning up Saint-Gobain’s mess. Additional recommendations include:
Legislative
Define “permanent solution” for water remediation as municipal water lines, except where majority residents don’t want them, which will empower NHDES to hold Saint-Gobain more fiscally responsible for the contamination they caused.
Ban PFAS. Maine has already done this, visit this link to learn more: http://bit.ly/3mDcMZv.
Lower the maximum contaminant limit (mcl) to .01 (1 part per trillion), or undetectable.
Sponsor legislation that requires individual property owners be consulted regarding remediation mode — water line extension or filtrations system — and that choice be recorded with DES.
Town
The Bedford Town Council should send Saint-Gobain a quote for water main extensions on affected streets with close proximity to current water lines, where the majority of affected residents want municipal water.
Residents with town-affected wells should be treated with dignity and transparency, and remediated and reimbursed appropriately.
Individuals / Property Owners
Get your well tested, visit http://bit.ly/3ZzShvk.
If PFAS is detected, schedule a PFAS blood test with your primary care physician.
Contact BedfordPFASCommission@gmail.com.
Attend Bedford Citizens for Clean Water & PFAS Remediation meeting, which resumes April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Richmond Room at Bedford Public Library.
In conclusion, extended water lines will increase property values, help the fire department improve public safety, facilitate responsible development and affordable housing, as well as guarantee affected wells do not leach contaminants. If residents prefer filtration systems or do not want municipal water due to concerns over fluoride, chlorine, or the cost of monthly water bills, that is their choice, and it should be respected.
Saint-Gobain is a 300-year-old, $70-billion-dollar French multinational company. They can afford to take greater financial responsibility for what they caused. We should work together as joint stakeholders at all levels — state, town, neighborhood, and individual — to guarantee the outcome is neither singular, nor dictated by corporate or government interests.
When it comes to clean water, we should control our own future.