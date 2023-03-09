MY EXPERIENCE as Bedford’s citizen commissioner on the state PFAS Commission has been eye opening, and includes advocacy at all levels.

Fear of PFAS chemicals is justified because they cause cancer, disrupt hormones, and take years to dissipate, but this is not an issue we should hide from in Bedford, or anywhere else.

Michael Strand lives in Bedford and is the town’s citizen commissioner to the state PFAS Commission.

Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Roy Dennehy: New bills threaten progress protecting life

OVER THE YEARS I have written many letters and op-eds in this newspaper. I represent 7,000 brother Knights of Columbus and their families along with approximately 250,000 practicing Catholics here in the Granite State, who believe in the sanctity of human life from the moment of conception i…

Monday, March 06, 2023
Sunday, March 05, 2023
Chris Ager: Biden making retirement harder for Granite Staters

LIKE MOST Granite Staters, I worked hard for decades providing for my wife and children. After the bills were paid, food was put on the table and the essentials were covered, our family put as much into our retirement savings as we could afford, planning for a day when I could comfortably re…

Friday, March 03, 2023
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Amy Kindstedt: NH's child cancer rate is appalling

DID YOU know that New Hampshire has one of the highest incidence rates for childhood cancer? Families and children across the nation and our beautiful state are affected by this horrid disease. My family is one of those families.

Wednesday, March 01, 2023
James Betti: A warrior against wokeism

IN JANUARY 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy had an epiphany. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6th capital riots, Vivek sensed the America he loves was tearing itself apart. America’s fundamental freedoms were under assault.

Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Jennifer Martel: Landscape architects don’t plant rose bushes

GOVERNOR CHRIS SUNUNU recently announced that his administration plans to eliminate licensing requirements for more than 30 professions, including landscape architects. Despite the governor’s remark during his 2023 budget address, don’t be fooled to think landscape architects plant rose bush…