DONALD TRUMP has given Cory Lewandowski a mission: find a candidate to unseat Chris Sununu in the Republican primary. Sununu’s crime? Being insufficiently “loyal” to Trump.
First of all, the “loyalty” stuff is creepy. Our politicians are supposed to be loyal to the U.S. Constitution and the American people. But it also goes against everything the MAGA movement stands for.
Like many of you, I supported Trump in the 2016 primary. I wanted a candidate who would stand up to the establishment. I felt like the GOP took its base for granted. I wanted a president, and a Republican Party, that was accountable to “We the People.”
Instead, we now have two rival establishments: one in Washington, the other in Mar-a-Lago. And while Trump’s gang may be the underdogs, they’re somehow even more arrogant than the Beltway mafia.
Like many Republicans, I’m not sure who I want to vote for in 2024. I’m on the market for a new standard-bearer.
What about Chris Sununu? In many ways, the governor is perfectly situated to win back the White House for the GOP.
First, Sununu could unite the Republican Party. He has a reputation as a moderate. Mitch McConnell and the Washington Establishment spent months begging him to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022. And yet the governor is also an avowed “Trump guy.” He has never taken it upon himself to attack the former president, whatever Lewandowski might say.
Second, Sununu could unite the country. He is consistently ranked as one of America’s five most popular governors. That’s an extraordinary achievement, given that political opinion varies so widely in New Hampshire. He’s someone who draws enthusiastic support from both conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats.
Third, as the longtime governor of a swing state, Sununu may rise above the partisan divide. He would have massive appeal to the millions of Americans who are tired of our bitter political climate. “I’m running for president,” he’d say, “not pundit. I don’t care about going viral. I’m here to put the government back to work for ordinary Americans.”
Wouldn’t it be nice to have a president who’s famous not for giving speeches or posting tweets but for governing?
Sununu also has a winning record to run on. Virtually alone among America’s governors, he refused to curtail our civil liberties in order to fight the pandemic. And yet New Hampshire also has the country’s eighth lowest COVID death rate.
Sununu has vetoed every attempt by Democrats to impose a state income or sales tax. And yet New Hampshire has the lowest poverty rate in the nation.
Sununu has vetoed several bills to restrict gun ownership. And yet New Hampshire has the lowest homicide rate in the country.
The governor may have trouble selling his moderate pro-life position to conservative activists. Yet he just signed into law a ban on elective abortions after 24 weeks. If he could do the same for the federal government, he would be the most successful pro-life president in 50 years.
It would be sad to lose Chris as our governor. Still, I’d be proud to vote for Sununu for president in 2024.