BY NOW, we Catholics know better than to dismiss accusations against our priests out-of-hand. That’s one lesson we learned the hard way.
When it comes to the victims of clergy sex abuse, no amount of sorrow on behalf of the Church can restore what has been stolen from them. There’s only one thing we can do and that is try to do better.
We cannot seek justice for future victims without eyes wide open. We cannot allow our allegiance to the priesthood to obscure our view of priests. Because, sometimes, these men do not live up to the institution.
But “equal justice” means that we cannot be prejudiced for or against the defendant. And, since the Catholic sex-abuse scandal first broke in 2002, many Catholic priests have found it difficult to receive a fair hearing.
I am afraid that will be the case for Peter Libasci, the bishop of Manchester. Bishop Libasci is the spiritual leader of New Hampshire’s 300,000 Catholics and last week a lawsuit filed in New York alleged that he molested a 13-year-old altar boy in the early 1980s.
Let’s be honest. Because Bishop Libasci is a Catholic priest, many will assume he is guilty until he is proven innocent. But this is not how our justice system works.
On this point, we must be absolutely clear: To assume the guilt of a Catholic priest, simply because he is a Catholic priest, is a form of bigotry. And this anti-Catholic bigotry has ruined the lives of countless innocent men around the world.
Take, for example, Cardinal George Pell of Australia. In 2018, Cardinal Pell was convicted of sexually abusing two minors in the 1990s. There was no physical evidence. There were no witnesses. Cardinal Pell was convicted on the testimony of a single plaintiff. And, as it happens, the acts of abuse Pell’s accuser described were physically impossible to perform.
The Australian court did not meet the threshold for evidence necessary to convict a teenager of stealing a bottle of Fireball from the packie. Cardinal Pell was obviously innocent. Yet he spent two years in prison before he was finally acquitted on an appeal in 2020. When Pell was released, Pope Francis compared the cardinal’s ordeal to “the persecution that Jesus suffered.” And he was right.
The truth is that Cardinal Pell was convicted based solely on anti-Catholic prejudice. Because he’s a Catholic priest, he was assumed guilty until proven innocent. And because he couldn’t prove that he was innocent—because he had no evidence that he was doing something other than molesting children at that unspecified time, on that unspecified date—he went to jail.
The plaintiff in this new lawsuit may have evidence that he was molested by Bishop Libasci. I hope and pray that is not the case, but it’s possible. In the meantime, Bishop Libasci has a right to be considered innocent until he’s proven guilty. That is a right he shares with every citizen of the United States.
Mind you also that this alleged misconduct took place in the 1980s. Even if a crime was committed, it is virtually inconceivable that there is any physical evidence. And without video footage or residual DNA, no court could rightfully convict Bishop Libasci.
If and when he is proven innocent, it is unlikely that we will hear about it from the media. Journalists are quick to report when a Catholic priest is accused; they virtually never let us know when one is exonerated.
Again, I am not saying we should ignore the charges against the Bishop. But we have very good reason to believe that many in New Hampshire will spend the rest of their lives assuming that Bishop Libasci is guilty regardless of the evidence (or lack thereof). That is wrong. It is un-American and anti-Catholic. Unless Bishop Libasci is proven guilty beyond all reasonable doubt, none of us should think of him any differently.
I hope my fellow Catholics, and all people of faith, will pray for Bishop Libasci and his accuser. We must pray for healing. We must pray for a fair trial, both for the accuser and the defendant. That is right. That is just.