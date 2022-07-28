LET’S FACE FACTS. Whether you know it, or even like it, there are countless fellow citizens who smoke or use cannabis products. And while they enjoy their personal choices absent federal freedom, it is safe to say that an overwhelming public sentiment agrees that they should not be jailed for this decision in their pursuit of happiness.
Many states, including some of our neighbors, have legalized medicinal or even recreational usage of marijuana. But despite these state-based laws, marijuana is federally classified as a Schedule 1 drug — meaning the government claims no medical value in cannabis. If that is not preposterous enough, let this sink in: cocaine, methamphetamines, and oxycodone are in a less restrictive category, Schedule 2.
This means that anyone behaving in accordance with state laws on cannabis could easily run afoul of federal laws. It also creates uncertainty in the market where banking laws prohibit commerce stemming from cannabis-related transactions — forcing many of these legitimate enterprises into much more risky cash-based or black market approaches.
There is a growing consensus in Washington that the current state of affairs is untenable. Bipartisan solutions are emerging that re-evaluate marijuana offenses in our criminal justice system and prison system. President Donald Trump took historic action in pardoning several people who were sentenced to life for marijuana offenses. And just the other day President Joe Biden said his administration was working on a plan to free people who are currently incarcerated for marijuana offenses, a pledge he made on the campaign trail.
While I am a proud New Hampshire conservative, this is not a partisan issue. I believe we can, and should, be tough on crime, and also have common sense on marijuana policy. I would argue that a majority of people feel this way and thankfully there are good people in both parties who are ready for action.
In 2004, Weldon Angelos was a young music producer who was sentenced to 55 years in prison for selling $1,000 worth of cannabis. In 2016 he was granted an early release in part due to the support of Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah). Angelos has since launched theweldonproject.org with support from both the Koch Brothers network and George Soros’ foundation. They are working to reform our laws and aid those who have been affected and incarcerated by our nation’s poor marijuana policy. Weldon has worked with both the Trump and Biden administrations to help make incremental changes to policy — but more, quicker and larger action is needed.
There are graveyards full of people who died from cigarettes. Alcoholism kills close to 100,000 people a year in the U.S., much less senseless drunk driving accidents and deaths. And our state continues to be devastated by illicit heroin and fentanyl as well as the abuse of highly addictive prescription medication. While all substances have personal and public ramifications, our marijuana policy has clearly left more people incarcerated than dead.
If we were to start our nation over again, one could argue that all of those drugs may be on one side of the legal line and cannabis would be on the other. We cannot start over, but we can fix what is wrong and help millions of Americans who have been wronged by bad federal policy.
Fixing our federal marijuana policy will free up resources to target those who are committing violent and dangerous crimes in society. It will also free many who simply do not belong behind bars. It will provide greater economic opportunity to those who are previous or current users of cannabis yet are unable to obtain a certain job due to prior offenses or government mandates against usage.
Our federal policy on marijuana needs to be revisited and revised. Public sentiment and common sense need to be better represented in our laws and courts. Our society is already there, we need leaders to take action on behalf of the people. No reasonable person thinks that marijuana will always be a Schedule 1 drug, or that we should continue to incarcerate those with marijuana offenses. The time for change is now.
Dover’s Michael Castaldo is a husband and father of three.
