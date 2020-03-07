AS WE work our way through the 2020 legislative session, once again the UNIQUE scholarship program that has successfully enabled thousands of New Hampshire students to attend the state's colleges and universities is under attack.
SB 529 was recently introduced and it proposes funding a loan forgiveness program by taking millions of dollars that are now exclusively used for scholarships for deserving and needy New Hampshire college-bound students and their families. While we applaud attempts to address the very important issue of student debt, we have serious concerns about this proposed method of funding. Creating more student debt by taking away scholarships in order to fund a loan forgiveness program makes no sense.
Rather than creating a new source of funding for loan debt relief, SB 529 would raid funds from the UNIQUE College Saving Plan, which are currently being used to provide college scholarships for high-need New Hampshire students. This will have a significant impact on a successful program that has funded over 50,000 New Hampshire scholarships since its inception in 1998. It will cost New Hampshire students and their families millions of dollars that will no longer be available in the form of scholarships.
The UNIQUE College Savings Plan is a highly successful public-private partnership that manages tax-free college savings made directly by families nationwide. Funds for the scholarships are not derived from New Hampshire taxpayers’ dollars. Every year, a portion of the fees charged by Fidelity to administer the UNIQUE plan goes to a scholarship fund exclusively for New Hampshire students with the greatest financial need. New Hampshire students receive aid through this program in the form of direct grants. As mentioned above, this program requires no taxpayer funding.
The fees generated to support the program may vary from year to year based on economic performance. That is why the independent commission that administers the program has developed both a scholarship fund as well as a restricted fund that assures through good and bad economic times the money will continue to be available to New Hampshire students and their families. One hundred percent of these funds are used specifically for student scholarships. These funds are legally restricted and can be used for no other purpose than providing scholarships for New Hampshire students
Students who receive these scholarships are not required to repay them -- this is not a loan it is a grant. The UNIQUE scholarships allow students to use as much grant and scholarship money as possible mitigating the amount of loan dollars they will need to obtain. It is a tremendously successful program.
Over the years, there has been strong bipartisan support for the UNIQUE scholarship program, and the legislature has consistently turned back efforts to redirect these funds for other purposes.
While student debt assistance is an important objective, it should not come at the expense of student scholarships. For every million dollars taken from the existing program, 1,000 scholarships to New Hampshire students are lost.
According to data from the National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs Association, New Hampshire ranks at the bottom for tuition aid for students, and our students and families depend on scholarships to make higher education more affordable. Redirecting these funds will place further hardship of debt on New Hampshire students and some may not be able to attend college at all.
New Hampshire has much to be proud of with the recently passed two-year budget and its important investments in higher education. We should be building on that success rather than diverting much needed scholarship dollars away from New Hampshire students and their families.
We look forward to working with policymakers on strategies to address student debt relief. But as we do so, let’s take care not to harm our existing successful program for student scholarships.