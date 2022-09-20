A NEW LINE of work can be daunting, but as I reflect on the untraditional path I took to answer my calling as a nurse, I can confidently say that I would do it all over again.
I dedicated many years to my veterinary career with various roles, and as an entrepreneur by starting the first mobile veterinary practice in the state of Virginia. My career journey took a turn after joining the rescue squad in Northern Virginia as a volunteer and becoming an Emergency Medical Technician. I quickly realized how much I enjoyed caring for people and their loved ones, my community and my colleagues. My decision to pursue a second career in nursing was very natural and an exciting transition in my life because I knew I was turning my passion into a career.
As I’ve developed in my career and in my current position as chief nursing officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, I’ve found thinking bigger than oneself is something that develops over time.
At Portsmouth Regional Hospital, we understand that a solid foundation of respecting the voices of our nursing colleagues and sharing a responsibility to each other allows nurses to put patients first. As part of HCA Healthcare, our leaders take the time to visit and walk in the shoes of our nurses, to experience a day in the life of a Portsmouth Regional Hospital nurse and hear directly from them about best practices and to learn what does and doesn’t work. By listening to our nursing colleagues, and by providing a work environment where nurses are a priority, we empower them to create healthier tomorrows for our patients and communities.
In the last year, HCA Healthcare has invested in significant improvements at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, like the new expanded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a new Cardiac Surgical Stepdown Unit, to help ensure we are able to deliver the high-quality care to patients that we are known for. Portsmouth Regional Hospital has been repeatedly recognized for high-quality care, safety, and patient satisfaction, like recently being named as one of the “Best Maternity Hospitals 2022” from Newsweek magazine. Our labor and delivery nurses are a large part of earning this very well-deserved award and they are some of the best caregivers. Our colleagues’ outstanding achievements speak to the high-quality care that is provided to the Portsmouth community and why they show up for their patients, day in and day out.
Our nurses of tomorrow have many lessons to learn from the nurses who are making a difference today. As I mentor young nurses, I remember where I came from, the support of incredible mentors, and the challenges along my nursing journey. As I pay that forward by putting myself in the shoes of other nurses and where they are in their career, I can mentor in a way that aligns with the way they learn, and the challenges they face.
At Portsmouth Regional Hospital — along with HCA Healthcare’s New Hampshire hospitals Parkland Medical Center and Frisbie Memorial Hospital — we provide training and education to future nurses to help meet the needs of our health care system and community. There are endless opportunities for professional development and HCA Healthcare is offering scholarships for students to pursue nursing careers in New Hampshire. From tuition reimbursement programs and educational assistance, to collaborative relationships with local nursing schools, I’ve had the opportunity to grow with HCA Healthcare and be supported in becoming my best self.
For someone who might be in a field that has nothing to do with health care but has become interested in the potential career path to becoming a nurse, or a new nursing graduate who wants to grow their career, there are so many different opportunities at HCA Healthcare and Portsmouth Regional Hospital. My message is simple that it is never too late to answer the call to a career in nursing.
As nurses and nursing leaders, we must maintain resilience and dedication to our roles, remain adaptable in the face of change, and always remember our “why.” The immense challenges and pressure nurses have overcome over the last two years have not gone unnoticed. I encourage all of my nursing colleagues to take pride in how far we’ve come and to find little ways that help remind you about your passion for care.
As we look to the future of health care, nurses will continue to have a greater and more influential role in how health care is delivered. While I’ve never lost my love for animals — and continue to spoil my pets — it is the moments when I am side by side with a fellow nurse and holding a patient’s hand to provide comfort that I am reminded of my “why” I transitioned to nursing and that, we, as nurses have a gift to share.
Michelle Dodd is chief nursing officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She lives in Lee.
