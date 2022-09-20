A NEW LINE of work can be daunting, but as I reflect on the untraditional path I took to answer my calling as a nurse, I can confidently say that I would do it all over again.

I dedicated many years to my veterinary career with various roles, and as an entrepreneur by starting the first mobile veterinary practice in the state of Virginia. My career journey took a turn after joining the rescue squad in Northern Virginia as a volunteer and becoming an Emergency Medical Technician. I quickly realized how much I enjoyed caring for people and their loved ones, my community and my colleagues. My decision to pursue a second career in nursing was very natural and an exciting transition in my life because I knew I was turning my passion into a career.

Michelle Dodd is chief nursing officer at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She lives in Lee.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

Rep. Chris Pappas: Putting NH ahead of special interests

THE PHARMACEUTICAL industry spent $263 million last year alone to keep prescription drug prices high and pad record-breaking profits even further. And what did that buy them? Three lobbyists for every member of Congress, public relations and marketing campaigns to blanket airwaves, and seemi…

Friday, September 16, 2022
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

Jack Shields: A secular history lesson for Constitution Day

AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.