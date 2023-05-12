IT’S NO SECRET that hospitals across the country continue to face staffing shortages, especially in nursing. To counter this deficit, we must do all that we can to ensure there are adequate resources to attract, educate, mentor, and retain nursing staff.
As the chief nursing officers at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Parkland Medical Center in Derry, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester, we are proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare family, an organization that prioritizes retaining the best and brightest nursing professionals through recruiting incentives, retention programs and educational opportunities.
As leaders in health care, we recognize that to provide the best-possible care to patients we must cultivate our future nursing workforce. We partner with local high schools and colleges, including the University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce, Manchester Community College, and Great Bay Community College. We recently introduced new learning opportunities in our facilities for high school and college students, and now for nursing students.
Last year, HCA Healthcare introduced a scholarship program providing $800,000 for nursing students currently enrolled in an accredited nursing program. We ask graduating recipients for a year commitment to full-time employment at an HCA Healthcare facility.
With more than 98,000 nurses, HCA Healthcare is one of the nation’s largest employers of nurses. We know that education is key to excellence, so we invest in nurses and in their educations.
We can’t do it alone. In addition to private investments, public support at the local, state, and federal level is needed to address staffing shortages. Fortunately, efforts are underway to address this shortage in the New Hampshire legislature.
“Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Rosenwald made history when they jointly sponsored the across-the-board hike, the first in at least 14 years,” wrote reporter Kevin Landrigan.
SB 86 was approved in the Senate but then tabled with the understanding that it will be incorporated into the state budget. Our hope is that this becomes a reality.
HCA Healthcare also is committed to attracting future nursing professionals through high school and college internships. In 2022, Portsmouth Regional Hospital launched its Healthcare Careers Exploration Program, a seven-week paid internship where students have an opportunity to spend time working alongside hospital colleagues in a range of disciplines. The program was such a hit in its first year that we’re expanding it to Parkland Medical Center.
We also just wrapped up the first cohort of unpaid high school internships at all three hospitals where students had the opportunity to earn school credit for their work. We had 21 students at Portsmouth Regional Hospital, six at Frisbie, and three at Parkland, and we’re already taking applications for the fall semester.
Internship programs give students valuable insight into the world of health care. They are able to explore different roles and receive hands-on experience.
In addition, HCA Healthcare in New Hampshire is piloting the state’s first nurse “externship” program, which is designed to provide nursing students with the opportunity to develop their clinical skills and judgment, critical thinking, and professionalism. It will ease the transition from the classroom to the bedside.
Each nursing extern will work alongside a licensed registered nurse preceptor to hone their clinical education and skills, to better prepare them to be licensed practicing nurses.
Portsmouth Regional Hospital also offers a licensed nurse assistant training program focused on acute care. Through hospital-based integrated learning, students develop foundational nursing skills with a focus on compassionate care, exceptional patient experience, and quality-driven outcomes.
These are just a few ways we’re working to build the pipeline of future nurses — by introducing them to health care early on, and providing education and support to help them be successful in their careers.
No one solution is a panacea for the current nursing shortage, but the commitments to increased educational and funding opportunities for nurses are essential to reversing the trend. To quote Florence Nightingale, “So never lose an opportunity of urging a practical beginning, however small, for it is wonderful how often in such matters the mustard-seed germinates and roots itself.”
We have planted the seed — we need to do more to ensure it germinates and roots itself. It will take support and additional funding from our friends in the state legislature as well as our continued efforts to attract, educate, mentor, and retain nursing staff to ensure the best-in-class care and services our patients expect.
Applicants can find more information and apply for a scholarship on the HCA Nursing Scholarship Form page.
Michelle Dodd, Megan Gray and Eileen Keefe are chief nursing officers at HCA Healthcare hospitals. Dodd works at Portsmouth Regional Hospital and lives in Lee. Gray is at Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester and lives in Dover. Keefe works at Parkland Medical Center in Derry and resides in Newburyport, Mass.
