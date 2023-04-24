IN THE MIDST of weighing a presidential bid, Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order limiting the assessment of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors for state fund investments. Although it is unclear if the new order will have any practical effect, the message it sends from our state’s chief executive is clear: responsible business practices and long-term value creation don’t matter as much as short-term profits.
Let’s take a step back. If you’ve purchased a home, did you even consider signing on the dotted line before having a home inspector verify no lead or leaks, mold, mice, or the like? How about a title search and professional home appraisal? Chances are you did all these things and more because most banks require them before approving a mortgage.
Now imagine that instead you are responsible for investing millions, even billions, on behalf of other people. Not just any dollars for any people: the retirement savings of hardworking public employees in a state pension fund. Is it enough to assemble a stock portfolio based on short-term profits alone? Or should you consider the risks a company might face in the future or other factors known to materially impact a firm’s long-term financial performance and its ability to thrive in a rapidly changing world?
ESG is a fast-growing movement among investors to consider the complex environmental, social, and governance factors that drive long-term success, alongside conventional measures of profitability. In 2022, professional investors who apply ESG criteria to gauge the risk and value of their portfolios controlled $8.4 trillion in assets. Over 90%of S&P 500 companies now publish ESG reports in some form.
The logic of ESG is simple. Just as you would avoid buying a home with mold or lead (not only for your family’s health but also for long-term value creation), a responsible investor seeking to minimize risk and maximize returns should have the freedom to consider how a company is governed. Understanding an enterprise’s environmental track record, how it treats its workforce, and the transparency of its financial controls, allows for responsible and profitable investing.
As leaders in New Hampshire’s fast-growing business community, we cannot help seeing the governor’s anti-ESG actions as an unfortunate exchange of responsible management for political expediency. Surely we can do better than to bar the professional managers of New Hampshire’s Retirement System from investing with any firm that will invest “in funds that follow ESG criteria”, as the governor’s new order seeks to do.
Our public employees, our business community, and our planet deserve better.
Michelle Veasey is executive director of New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility. She lives in Atkinson.
RECENTLY, I was with Rep. Annie Kuster at Woody Hollow Cooperative, a resident-owned community (ROC) in Boscawen, listening to local homeowners talk about upgraded water infrastructure in their lovely, recently rejuvenated neighborhood. Every community in America needs access to modern and e…
THE DARE program was used in schools across America for many years, and was a deterrent against drug use and violence among middle school kids due to the intervention of local police officers in their area schools who befriended the kids, and taught them about the dangers of drugs and violen…
THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.
AFTER THE recent, horrific shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville where six people were brutally murdered — including 3 children — Granite Staters from all walks of life called on Gov. Chris Sununu to cancel his commitment to deliver a keynote speech at a major NRA leadership forum thi…
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board is a fair place for residents and managers of all manufactured-home parks, regardless of ownership structure, to bring their disputes without incurring prohibitive attorney fees.