DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of individual lives across sub-Saharan Africa.
Back in the early 2000s, HIV/AIDS was ravaging Africa. In some countries infection rates were approaching 30% of the population, creating a generation of vulnerable orphans. Yet on the other side of the world, modern medicine was not only able to treat and prevent the spread of the disease, it was also bringing the cost down to about a dollar a day.
The opportunity to save millions of lives was more than a possibility — it was a cost-effective solution to the alternatives of death, destruction and instability.
Wisely, early advocates and supporters of PEPFAR understood that in order to be effective, you had to be inclusive and accountable. Human rights groups, health care experts, economists, military generals, international diplomats and religious communities of all faiths did more than notice the emergency situation on the ground — they took action, together.
The original PEPFAR legislation was led by two legends in Congress — Congressman Tom Lantos, the only Holocaust survivor to ever serve in the House and Congressman Henry Hyde, who was known as the most pro-life member to ever serve in the house. While creating PEPFAR, Lantos said that not intervening and saving lives was just the same as when people stood and watched Jews being put on trains to death camps. Henry Hyde, added his bona fides to affirm the legislation as being central to the pro-life movement.
Leading California progressive Congresswoman Barbra Lee helped champion PEPFAR with then Tennessee doctor and Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. Others joined in their support over the years. Sen.Dick Durbin and Sen. Rick Santorum came together to fully fund the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Malaria, and TB — having many in Congress wonder, “If those two agree on something, who could ever oppose it?”
In creating this life-saving program, good men and women did not sacrifice or compromise their beliefs, they found a way to affirm them together.
Both President Obama and President Trump promoted U.S. efforts to save lives from HIV/AIDS and signed reauthorizations of PEPFAR into law. Now, the PEPFAR is up again for Congress to once again renew the program that has over the past 20 years saved more than 20 million lives.
In a recent interview, conservative commentator Tony Perkins asked Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) about potential damaging changes to PEPFAR, which helps “countries desperate for resources to fight HIV/AIDS”. Senator Scott responded how people of faith and pro-life mindset will ensure that PEPFAR continues in the future and Perkins implored his conservative viewers to contact their senators and representatives to ensure this life-saving program continues without changes.
Recently, I caught up with former Gov. Nikki Haley on the campaign trail here in New Hampshire and she told me she thought PEPFAR was “a miracle — maybe the greatest contribution the USA has made to the world” and how she saw the positive effects of PEPFAR everyday when she led our nation at the United Nations.
Back in 2016 I had a conversation with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie about ending extreme poverty around the world and creating a better and safer world and he proactively started talking about PEPFAR and our efforts to save lives in the poorest nations on earth.
Already, Democratic Senate Chairman Robert Menendez and the leading Republican senator on the Foreign Relations Committee, Jim Risch, have called for a renewal of PEPFAR. Chairman Mike McCaul in the House has also been a longtime champion of the program. And while Congress continues to be busy and often at odds, renewing the promise of PEPFAR will be a celebration of the United States role in Africa and in history.
From the campaign trail to Congress and across the nation, there are bipartisan champions for PEPFAR. In 20 years, great progress has been made but much still remains to be done. Reauthorize PEPFAR.
Dover’s Michael Castaldo is a husband and father of three.
REFLECTING on the final merger of New Hampshire Institute of Art (NHIA) and New England College (NEC) in 2019, NEC President Michele Perkins said: “This new academic division of NEC will be an important component of our ongoing and expanding commitment to the liberal arts, and the Manchester…
RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…
ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…
LATINO community leaders of New Hampshire, a group of residents concerned about political bigotry, protecting civil liberties and supporting Latinos all around New Hampshire, vehemently opposes Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and his visits to New Hampshire.
THE COVID-19 pandemic brought about unprecedented challenges that required swift and effective action from governments worldwide. However, using the guise of protecting public health, many state governments seized the opportunity to erode personal liberties and increase government interferen…
IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.
BUDGET SEASON has officially come to a close. Following Wednesday’s Senate vote, the New Hampshire House Democrats voted to pass a historically bipartisan state budget, securing a deal that addresses Granite Staters’ concerns and helps deliver the resources families need to thrive.
IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…