DURING HIS 2003 State of the Union address, President George W. Bush announced the President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR). At the time, his proposal was both ambitious and risky. Risky because if the new program failed, it would not just be tax dollars lost, but millions of individual lives across sub-Saharan Africa.

Back in the early 2000s, HIV/AIDS was ravaging Africa. In some countries infection rates were approaching 30% of the population, creating a generation of vulnerable orphans. Yet on the other side of the world, modern medicine was not only able to treat and prevent the spread of the disease, it was also bringing the cost down to about a dollar a day.

Dover’s Michael Castaldo is a husband and father of three.

Monday, June 19, 2023

Rep. Angela Brennan: Modernizing NH's election system no partisan ploy

RECENTLY, the New Hampshire House passed SB 70, a bill authorizing the Secretary of State to modernize voter application processes through the establishment of an election information portal. This bill came to the House with unanimous support from our colleagues in the Senate, bipartisan sup…

Sunday, June 18, 2023
Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley has a plan for veterans and my support

ONE OF the greatest travesties in Washington, D.C. is that America’s veterans are still not getting the help they need. It’s not for lack of effort. Congress has passed several laws to fix the mess, but like most things in Washington, it’s still a mess. Fixing it will require a leader who un…

Friday, June 16, 2023
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

Shannon McGinley: Sununu was warned what would happen

IT’S BEEN five years since Gov. Chris Sununu infamously signed HB 1319 and HB 587 into law, emphasizing “gender identity” over biological sex and tying the hands of therapists in helping children fully explore their feelings of gender confusion.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

Sean Van Anglen: NH poised to deliver the reboot America needs

IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic suppo…