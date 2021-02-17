Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat

WE ARE LESS than a month into the new administration and already the opening salvo of the war on gun owners has begun. Not only has Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a gun control bill on the House floor, but President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass laws banning “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, as well as eliminating legal immunity for gun manufacturers.
Besides the looming potential of criminalizing millions of existing law-abiding gun owners, legislation like this will cripple the firearm industry and virtually destroy private gun ownership. Imagine if Ford or GM got sued every time the driver of one of their vehicles was responsible for a drunk driving death. They would either stop making cars or go out of business with no one to fill the void.
Make no mistake, we are on the precipice of irreversible damage not only to the Second Amendment but the very core of democracy itself. The amendment is a bulwark protecting all our freedoms and it’s why we Americans enjoy rights allowed in no other country.
Australia’s history offers a harbinger of what is to come if we allow our rights to be eroded. In 1996, it headed down the path of very restrictive national gun laws, passing increasingly stringent measures over the years to suppress privately gun ownership and owners from using “self-defense” as a justification.
In September of 2020, less than 30 years after Australia’s first landmark gun control bill, a pregnant woman in Victoria was arrested in front of her family for promoting an anti-lockdown protest online. Not a riot, a protest. The video shows her being hauled away from her family while authorities rounded up the family’s digital devices. Her crime? “Incitement.” And the Australian officials answered what little bit of criticism they received by doubling down on the arrest. “Now is not the time to protest about anything. Because to do so is not safe,” Victoria’s Premier, Daniel Andres, stated.
What’s happening in every country around the world will happen here if we allow the Second Amendment to erode. As long as the amendment remains intact, our rights and freedoms are underpinned by the premise that we the people are still protected from transgressions of those who would govern us. Without the Second Amendment, that sentiment goes away and the ruling class can impose its will without fear of repercussions.
The push to silence and de-platform dissenting opinions is already happening within the media and private sector because ultimately, they are not answerable to average citizens. Look no further than the big tech oligarchs and mainstream media colluding in and celebrating the demise of Parler.
Giving up our Second Amendment rights will eliminate a vital constitutional balancing element and has the potential of unleashing a totalitarian wave with widespread implications across the various levels of government. New Hampshire gun owners need to reach out to Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas and Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to stop federal gun control in its tracks. Does Senator Hassan want to be the deciding vote on a bill that would criminalize thousands of New Hampshire gun owners when she’s up for re-election in 2022? Perhaps she does, because at that point it may be too late to effect any change. Once the gun control genie is out of the bottle, there is no putting it back and New Hampshire gun owners need to speak up now.