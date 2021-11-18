FOR ONE OF THE SMALLEST states in the union, New Hampshire has a real opportunity to help determine the future course of the nation. With a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate, an incompetent commander in chief, and an extreme left trying to force irrevocable damage onto our democracy, the 2022 Senate race will be historic.
As a purple state with an incumbent Democrat seeking re-election, New Hampshire’s constituency has a real opportunity to leave its mark. Unfortunately, Governor Chris Sununu’s recent announcement that he won’t run for Senate has left a void for conservative Granite Staters. In spite of his flaws, most notably the lockdowns and restrictions during the height of COVID, Sununu has demonstrated his electability as a Granite State conservative. And that is exactly what is needed in order to defeat incumbent Maggie Hassan’s re-election bid. New Hampshire conservatives have less than a year to identify a suitable candidate and if someone doesn’t step out of the woodwork then we’ll be forced to choose between Corky Messner and Don Bolduc, against whom Hassan will win in a landslide.
Messner’s policies are solidly conservative but if New Hampshire voters wanted to elect a carpetbagger with a vacation home in the Granite State, they would’ve sent Scott Brown and his pickup to Capitol Hill. Shaheen’s competence as a Senator is suspect at best but her campaign’s ability to exploit Messner’s outsider status (Denver Broncos jersey and all) was masterful.
New Hampshire residents distrust outsiders and in many cases they have good reason to. We are a magnet for transient political power and wealth, neither of which seem to stick around full time in the face of cold winters and a dearth of metropolitan living. They’ll use us for our political openness, our low taxes, and our vacation-oriented properties; but don’t expect to see them snow blowing a driveway in January.
On the other hand, Bolduc’s bio reads like a dream candidate as a New Hampshire native and military general. But Bolduc’s Achilles heel is his bully mentality and blind love for all things Donald Trump. Instead of appearing like the guy who rode horses into combat, Bolduc comes across more like the submissive racing groom for a jockey who deferred military service due to bone spurs. Juxtapose that blind obedience to Trump against his claims of running the “communist sympathizer” Sununu out of the U.S. Senate race and it’s pretty obvious that his bark is bigger than his bite. Quite frankly, it’s unbecoming of a general and war hero to act this way and his tough guy routine is anything but genuine.
If anything can be gleaned from 2021’s political climate, it’s that conservatives need to capitalize on Trump policies without embracing the Trump toxicity. Most people want a government that stays out of their lives, lowers their taxes, secures its borders, offers them a say in their children’s education, and provides law and order in their communities. New Hampshire conservatives need to find the homegrown candidate that channels their inner Ron DeSantis or Glenn Youngkin. Someone who will craft a message to fight the extreme left while maintaining an appeal with moderate voters.
Unfortunately, in today’s political climate, conservatives have to be that much better than the Democrats they face off against. They are fighting a host of formidable challenges, including mainstream media bias, big tech censorship, and the omnipresent specter of left-leaning academia.
These challenges, along with the stakes riding on the election, mean that conservatives in New Hampshire need to come prepared in 2022. The right candidate needs to be embraced and the full force of the conservative movement needs to support him or her.
We can’t depend on Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to keep stemming the tide against the extremes of their party. We know Hassan won’t offer any resistance to her party’s extremism and New Hampshire needs to send the right message with the right challenger in 2022.