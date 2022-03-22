NEW HAMPSHIRE’s in-state tuition is the second-highest in the country and the state ranks dead last for funding of higher education. University System of New Hampshire (USNH) President James Dean has lobbied Concord for more tax dollars over the years and proponents of this approach would argue that more state funds are needed to balance out this tuition disparity. Who among us has not heard the same argument at local school board and budget meetings?
The problem with this sentiment is that it ignores the sausage-making behind our public education system and avoids addressing the underlying issues contributing to conflict across America. In fact, USNH is a microcosm of what I believe to be the preeminent challenge facing academia in America: that is the confluence of political ideology and our public education system.
As James Dean begs for more of your tax dollars to prop up his institutions, USNH simultaneously laid off faculty while shelling out $600,000 for outside consultants to review the university system’s finances. Part of their efforts to save money involve consolidation of the disparate institutional frameworks of the University of New Hampshire, Plymouth State University, Keene State College, and Granite State College, under the umbrella of the USNH.
This “economies of scale” approach seems sound until you realize that political correctness and woke ideology get a pass. In March 2022, Plymouth State University announced the hiring of the school’s first chief diversity officer and director of diversity, equity, and social justice. As disclosed in the USNH’s publicly available salary books (usnh.edu/resource/salary-books), this is in addition to the other diversity, equity, and social justice positions gracing the USNH payroll. The chief sustainability officer makes $196,000. The associate vice president of community equity and diversity makes $185,000. The associate vice president, chief diversity officer makes $135,000. The associate director of admissions diversity makes $78,390. All of these salaries eclipse the average American’s earnings and far surpass the salaries of professors actually doing what colleges and universities are supposed to do.
According to the U.S. Census, New Hampshire is 93% White, as compared to UNH’s main campus, which is 82% White. Women are 55% of the full-time undergrad student population, well above state demographics for the same. So, if there is no evidence of disproportionate representation, what exactly is the problem these diversity and inclusion positions are supposed to solve, and what rationale is there for an “equity” component? Given the fact that we’ve well surpassed the racial and gender diversity threshold within our state, which are statistics the left is obsessed with, then what exactly are these hirings and programs within the USNH system supposed to solve? What initiatives and what further agendas are going to be brought to the table?
What will it take for us to prove we’re diverse, equitable, and inclusive? Will it be when we’ve allowed swimmers with male genitalia to compete in women’s events and expose themselves in women’s locker rooms? Arguably, the most important element of diversity is our diversity of thought, and public institutions have eschewed this premise for decades in favor of left-leaning ideology that silences conservative voices and keeps marching towards the extreme.
The problem with USNH and other institutions of “higher learning” across America is that they’ve long lost focus on their core mission: the apolitical teaching of our nation’s next generation of leaders and professionals. Colleges and universities have been led astray by woke liberalism over the years and it’s only getting worse. Their decades of indulgence and self-righteousness have become an agent for civil unrest that has bled over into the streets of America. Think of the BLM co-founder building a million-dollar house while innocent Black lives are gunned down on the lawless streets of liberal cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. When the leftwing radical state of California’s own attorney general is looking into BLM’s finances, you know there’s a real problem.
Besides the obvious moral and social obligations these challenges present, there is an economic one. Student debt is a ticking $1.6 trillion-dollar time bomb. Instead of hard-working families and parents bankrupting themselves to contribute to this nonsense, we should be encouraging our children to start their own businesses, enroll in community college, join the military, or pursue vocational careers. Do we really need another humanities major drowning in debt who’s been programmed by academia to hate their own country while demanding their student loans be wiped out on the backs of hard working Americans?
In 1992, a NASA Director and Air Force veteran, Pete Worden, coined the phrase “self-licking ice cream cone” to describe institutions that exist for no other purpose than to sustain themselves. Is there a more fitting description of our educational institutions?