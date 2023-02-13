AFTER a long Friday of hearings in Concord, I headed for my car and pulled my cellphone out to check messages. One text simply read: “Did you hear about Steve Bamford?”
My heart sank as my worst fears were soon realized. The New Hampshire sports legend had passed away in Florida at the age of 79.
An Oyster River hoop star, Class of 1961, Steve went on to Plymouth Teachers College, where as a freshman he set a long-standing record with 45 points in a game against Boston State. Despite missing most of one season with a skull injury, he scored nearly 1400 career points — another long standing record.
Bamford went on to teach and coach in Littleton, Dover, and Concord before becoming a school administrator in Hampton. In 1987, he returned to Plymouth State College to serve as athletic director for 13 years.
I was then PSC’s sports information director and soon found out that Bamford’s competitive hoop juices still flowed, as did mine. We agreed to play one-on-one for a soda in Foley Gym one noon. You’d have thought we were playing for a million bucks.
Bamford asked for no quarter and gave none. Without a referee, we called our own fouls. And there were a lot of fouls both called and uncalled. The game went on for a long time before I finally “won by two.”
I headed for the locker room but Steve wouldn’t have it.
“You’re not going anywhere,” said Bamford. “Double or nothing.”
The basketball battle resumed and Steve won his soda back.
“I’ll see you here tomorrow at noontime,” said I.
“I’ll be here,” said the hoop legend.
We played for sodas for years. At one point he owed me six. But after the last time we played, I owed him three. Eventually we both moved on from the home of the Panthers, me to NHTI-Concord while Steve became a commissioner with the ECAC on Cape Cod.
I loved working with Steve. He had energy and drive and those competitive juices were transferred to Panther coaches. He often told them that they could always count on him, “Win or tie!”
In the late 1980s the NCAA instituted tournament drug testing for Division III post-season participants. A Plymouth professor/ACLU activist got a faculty resolution passed calling for PSC to withdraw from the NCAA. As a U.S. Marine, I’d regularly been drug tested and had a zero-tolerance mentality for drug abuse. I suggested to Steve that we look into addressing substance abuse issues on a broad front — to include local drug testing for both educational and deterrence reasons.
To my amazement, Bamford gave me the go-ahead to work up a proposal. A committee was established that addressed all sorts of legal and procedural issues and a process was proposed to involve team captains who would encourage teammates to volunteer to be screened for performance enhancers and recreational drugs. But all this would cost money that was not in the budget.
I succeeded in getting Burger King and Pepsi-Cola to pony up some financial support for the initiative and PSC became the first Division III school in the country to move forward with a comprehensive substance abuse program that actually included drug testing.
Kudos flowed in from around the region and indeed the country. ABC radio commentator and syndicated columnist Paul Harvey called the initiative an inspiring “model for the nation.”
Bamford no doubt paid a price with some of our distinguished faculty, but I will always appreciate that he gave my idea a chance.
I was also grateful that his son Todd returned to the Plymouth area after graduating from college to occasionally help me in the sports information office. I was happy to help point him towards a job in the field at Norwich University.
Speaking of Norwich, Bamford had a good eye for talent and in 1993 he hired a Norwich grad named Don Brown to coach the Panthers. PSC would go on to win a Freedom Football Conference title and an NCAA playoff berth. Steve was actually a prime mover behind the establishment of the FFC in the 1990s.
Brown would gain national recognition as a head coach or an assistant coach for Division I gridiron powers like UMass-Amherst, Northeastern, Connecticut, Boston College, Maryland, Michigan and Arizona. In 2022, he returned to New England for a second tour as UMass-Amherst head coach. The UMass Director of Athletics who hired him back was none other than Ryan Bamford, Steve’s other son.
What goes around truly comes around.
The game clock of life never stops ticking and time eventually runs out for every team, player and coach. But the final buzzer is harsh when it sounds for folks we know.
My “to do” list included a trip to Cape Cod to look in on Steve and his wife Donna but I never got it scheduled, which I will always regret. I still owe Steve those sodas.