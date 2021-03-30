AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a healthy society, I sometimes get “cognitive dissonance” about avoiding the topic. Some might call it “conscience.”

Which brings me to a friend I’ll call “Ed.” He’s a non-believer with whom I have conversed about religion. Being a former Marine, I once asked Ed if he believed Marines had esprit de corps.

“Of course,” said Ed.

What does it mean?

“French expression meaning “spirit of the corps,’” replied Ed. “A common feeling of pride and purpose that motivates the group. Sure, Marines have it in spades.”

Can a sports team have it?

“Sure. If it has good leadership and a common purpose.”

So you believe in this particular esprit, or spirit? Even though you can’t see or touch it?

“Yes,” laughed Ed. “Of course.”

Can a religious group also be animated or motivated by an esprit de corps, like Marines or sports teams?

“Why not?” said Ed.

So what if religious folks claim they’re motivated by a special esprit de corps that they refer to as a holy spirit?

Ed is silent. Having already acknowledged the existence of esprit, he won’t use the English word for it. He saw where I was going. To admit the existence of a Holy Spirit — which is what some religious folks refer to as an animating esprit that inspires them — is essentially to admit the existence of God, in that some Christian doctrines describe the Holy Spirit as the third person of the Trinity, or God as spiritually active in the world.

Without listing names, there are many transformative figures throughout human history who, clearly inspired by a certain esprit (Holy Spirit?), have provided humankind with lessons, parables, belief structures, and inspiration to live good and productive lives. And happy ones too.

Countless surveys and research document that the religious are more generous and happier than non-religious. With exceptions of course, but the data is out there. Google away.

I ask Ed to consider the incredible good work that programs like Catholic Charities do around the world — effectively and efficiently. What do atheist charities do? Might Ed be happier if he donated wherewithal or energy to one of the many wonderful religious charities?

“I pay taxes,” says Ed. “The government does a lot of good work.”

Of course.

“And I don’t need to go to church for a spiritual experience. I can get that by climbing a mountain.”

But isn’t that a bit narcissistic? Isn’t there strength in numbers as well as value to being part of a group or community animated by an esprit/spirit to do public good and help people?

Ed laughed. But at least he didn’t get personal. A challenge for some of us when we summon nerve to talk about religion or values is that we must brace for criticism.

“Who are you to talk about this stuff, given all your foibles, flaws, and sins? And what about all the hypocritical religious people who do bad things?”

Sigh.

Some require an unattainable measure of perfection from the inherently imperfect before they’ll engage them about religion — a perfection not expected from others before discussing other things.

But we drift away from our historical religious roots at our own peril. Witness the growing coarseness, alienation and violence that seems to accompany America’s increasing secularization. New Hampshire is rated as the least religious state. It also features about the highest rate of substance abuse. A correlation?

History is replete with religious conflict. True. As well as plenty of anti-religious violence. After the horrific French Revolution, Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was converted by the secular to what they called a “Temple of Reason.” After the horrific Russian Revolution, official atheism shut down the churches. Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ridiculed religious influence, asking “How many divisions can the Pope deploy?”

Funny thing though. Notre Dame Cathedral eventually returned to religious splendor. And churches are now open all over Russia — even as some are closing in New Hampshire. The Holy Spirit can be ridiculed, quashed, or denied, but it’s apparently eternal as it provides hope and inspiration for individuals and communities to take kinder, gentler paths

Easter Sunday is April 4. A chance for Ed to pick out a church and perhaps witness some real “esprit” first-hand.

State Representative Mike Moffett of Loudon is a retired professor and former Marine Corps officer.

Monday, March 29, 2021
Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg
Op-eds

Nathan Campbell: Merrimack can send a message by voting Hollenberg

  • Updated

IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this el…

Sunday, March 28, 2021
Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government
Op-eds

Donald C. Bolduc: HB 544 protects children from government

I HAVE SEEN children killed for flying a kite. Women stoned for teaching their children to read and write. I have worked to prevent genocide in Africa between tribes driven by hatred. I have held children dying because of the hatred driven by the ideology embodied in the ideas of “Critical R…

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for
Op-eds

Kathy Sullivan: What Sununu wouldn't have voted for

DOES Chris Sununu follow the New Hampshire news? I ask this question because if he kept up with New Hampshire news maybe he would not be making slightly churlish statements like this one: “I don’t think anyone in our DC delegation deserves to get re-elected based on what they’ve done in Wash…

Friday, March 26, 2021
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Op-eds

Miriam Richards: What's 'divisive' about protecting free speech?

IT IS no wonder people are alarmed by HB 544 and warn against its passage, they are responding to misleading information in the media. That the bill “would bar teaching ‘divisive topics’” (Valley News headline 2/20/21) and that the New Hampshire Legislature would sweep issues of racism and s…

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow
Op-eds

Frank Edelblut: Let our children grow

LAST WEEK, the Senate took the bold step of prioritizing our children over political constituencies. This action was summed up beautifully in testimony by Senator Robert Guida who reminded us that, in spite of pressure from outside groups, the sacred obligation to protect and provide real op…

Monday, March 22, 2021
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Rep. Ross Berry: About New Hampshire’s election laws
Op-eds

Rep. Ross Berry: About New Hampshire’s election laws

LAST SUNDAY in Kathy Sullivan’s regular piece in this paper, she decided to continue to push the falsehoods about Republicans that her party has demonized for years. In what has become a standard play, she tried to compare all Republicans with Donald Trump and accused all Republicans of atte…

Friday, March 19, 2021
Thursday, March 18, 2021
+2
Richard Knox: To sing together again
Op-eds

Richard Knox: To sing together again

EXACTLY a year ago, 61 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale gathered for their regular Tuesday night rehearsal in Mount Vernon, Washington. There were no known cases of the emergent coronavirus infection in the area and no restrictions on gathering. Choristers were asked not to hug and to us…