AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a healthy society, I sometimes get “cognitive dissonance” about avoiding the topic. Some might call it “conscience.”
Which brings me to a friend I’ll call “Ed.” He’s a non-believer with whom I have conversed about religion. Being a former Marine, I once asked Ed if he believed Marines had esprit de corps.
“Of course,” said Ed.
What does it mean?
“French expression meaning “spirit of the corps,’” replied Ed. “A common feeling of pride and purpose that motivates the group. Sure, Marines have it in spades.”
Can a sports team have it?
“Sure. If it has good leadership and a common purpose.”
So you believe in this particular esprit, or spirit? Even though you can’t see or touch it?
“Yes,” laughed Ed. “Of course.”
Can a religious group also be animated or motivated by an esprit de corps, like Marines or sports teams?
“Why not?” said Ed.
So what if religious folks claim they’re motivated by a special esprit de corps that they refer to as a holy spirit?
Ed is silent. Having already acknowledged the existence of esprit, he won’t use the English word for it. He saw where I was going. To admit the existence of a Holy Spirit — which is what some religious folks refer to as an animating esprit that inspires them — is essentially to admit the existence of God, in that some Christian doctrines describe the Holy Spirit as the third person of the Trinity, or God as spiritually active in the world.
Without listing names, there are many transformative figures throughout human history who, clearly inspired by a certain esprit (Holy Spirit?), have provided humankind with lessons, parables, belief structures, and inspiration to live good and productive lives. And happy ones too.
Countless surveys and research document that the religious are more generous and happier than non-religious. With exceptions of course, but the data is out there. Google away.
I ask Ed to consider the incredible good work that programs like Catholic Charities do around the world — effectively and efficiently. What do atheist charities do? Might Ed be happier if he donated wherewithal or energy to one of the many wonderful religious charities?
“I pay taxes,” says Ed. “The government does a lot of good work.”
Of course.
“And I don’t need to go to church for a spiritual experience. I can get that by climbing a mountain.”
But isn’t that a bit narcissistic? Isn’t there strength in numbers as well as value to being part of a group or community animated by an esprit/spirit to do public good and help people?
Ed laughed. But at least he didn’t get personal. A challenge for some of us when we summon nerve to talk about religion or values is that we must brace for criticism.
“Who are you to talk about this stuff, given all your foibles, flaws, and sins? And what about all the hypocritical religious people who do bad things?”
Sigh.
Some require an unattainable measure of perfection from the inherently imperfect before they’ll engage them about religion — a perfection not expected from others before discussing other things.
But we drift away from our historical religious roots at our own peril. Witness the growing coarseness, alienation and violence that seems to accompany America’s increasing secularization. New Hampshire is rated as the least religious state. It also features about the highest rate of substance abuse. A correlation?
History is replete with religious conflict. True. As well as plenty of anti-religious violence. After the horrific French Revolution, Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral was converted by the secular to what they called a “Temple of Reason.” After the horrific Russian Revolution, official atheism shut down the churches. Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ridiculed religious influence, asking “How many divisions can the Pope deploy?”
Funny thing though. Notre Dame Cathedral eventually returned to religious splendor. And churches are now open all over Russia — even as some are closing in New Hampshire. The Holy Spirit can be ridiculed, quashed, or denied, but it’s apparently eternal as it provides hope and inspiration for individuals and communities to take kinder, gentler paths
Easter Sunday is April 4. A chance for Ed to pick out a church and perhaps witness some real “esprit” first-hand.