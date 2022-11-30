DURING THE midterm elections we had points and counterpoints on who caused inflation and who was best to guide our economy going forward. It was interesting rhetoric with little understanding demonstrated.
Three observations may help guide our understanding on the future of the economy. First, the post-pandemic world has fundamentally restructured. Second, we are at a tipping point where actions by the Federal Reserve and Washington can either accelerate or reduce the prospects and duration of a recession. Finally, the market will give us an early warning of which way the economy is tipping but unfortunately, in any case, lower paid workers, who spend the largest portion of their pay on essentials, will bear the brunt of the pain.
We have had a post-pandemic restructuring of the economy. Let me count the ways. Government spending to ease the effects of the pandemic was both too large — $920 billion during the Trump administration and $1.9 trillion during the Biden administration — and much too late and became the major driver of inflation.
Supply chains, which stretch across the continents, were unable to address adequately the risks of pandemic induced labor issues, logistics constraints, business shutdowns, and part shortages. Bad shocks to the system, especially in energy, thanks to the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, that are not transitory nor will they go away on their own. The unavailability of labor after the pandemic is becoming structural as fewer workers have re-entered the workplace and probably never will. Finally, international growth has slowed down as China, facing a meltdown of its property sector and a variety of other economic issues and Europe, who is already in recession, cannot be the engines of global growth. The future is much different than the recent pre-pandemic past.
Now we are at a tipping point. The Federal Reserve, which is responsible for monetary policy, needs to simultaneously worry about inflation and a recession. Rarely has it needed to address both at the same time. Washington, which is responsible for fiscal policy, will need to address growth to mitigate the effects of a recession and address federal debt simultaneously. This is a very difficult situation and over-reaction on any one of these levers can be detrimental.
Inflation is currently at 7.75% ,slightly down over the last two months, but is everywhere from goods to services, to food and energy. Note that wage gains this year of 4.75%, which is not keeping up with inflation. It is interesting to look at the components of inflation. Autos and energy which led the spike earlier in the year are down significantly from their highs. Food prices are continuing to rise month by month. And shelter costs and services are still rising. All of which means that the Feds will continue to be aggressive but the window to get it right before driving the economy into a recession is quite small. Already the housing boom has ended.
Washington politics which drive fiscal policy would benefit from a more conservative approach. Adding more stimulus to the economy will act cross-purpose to the Fed controlling inflation and add to the debt burden for future generations. However, relieving the pain facing those on the lower rungs of the economy maybe compelling for the party in power. Just wondering what school loan forgiveness will do — will it fuel more consumer spending and add to inflation?
If monetary and fiscal policies fail, what does a recession look like. Typically, the GDP contracts two to five percent. Unemployment and corporate bankruptcies rise significantly and business investments drop considerably. But there are current buffers against a recession. Job growth has been steady — over 260,000 last month. Unemployment is still historically low at 3.7% today. Consumers are still spending. Wage growth is rising and consumer debt as a percent of disposable personal income is historically low as well as corporate debt. On the downside consumer sentiment is terrible as expectations of a pending recession rise. The global economy is in decline and not being bailed out by China.
So, what does all this mean for the near future? If the Feds act less aggressively and Washington avoids fiscal stimulus the prospects for a deep recession would be quite low and may even be avoided altogether. But if inflation is not controlled and becomes self-perpetuating as wages increase, raising prices for goods and services and contracts become indexed to inflation, recession is quite likely. What is the best predictor of the future—the market. Note, equity markets begin to rise in advance of an economic recovery. In fact, about six months prior to the beginning of a recovery, the market returns around 20% to 30% from the S&P bottom to the first GDP rise. Has the market already turned? Probably not. But my advice to the Feds and Washington — go slow and do not overreact.
Mike Reopel is a Army veteran, former professor of politics and economics at West Point and current business owner residing in Bedford.
WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…
IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.
THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…
THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…
ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…