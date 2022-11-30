DURING THE midterm elections we had points and counterpoints on who caused inflation and who was best to guide our economy going forward. It was interesting rhetoric with little understanding demonstrated.

Three observations may help guide our understanding on the future of the economy. First, the post-pandemic world has fundamentally restructured. Second, we are at a tipping point where actions by the Federal Reserve and Washington can either accelerate or reduce the prospects and duration of a recession. Finally, the market will give us an early warning of which way the economy is tipping but unfortunately, in any case, lower paid workers, who spend the largest portion of their pay on essentials, will bear the brunt of the pain.

Mike Reopel is a Army veteran, former professor of politics and economics at West Point and current business owner residing in Bedford.

Friday, November 25, 2022
Richard Gagnon: 'We' is the most powerful word

WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Michael Etzel: Media sources, politics, and truth

IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022
Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…

John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022
Thursday, November 17, 2022