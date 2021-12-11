THE POLITICAL GRIDLOCK is so deep-seated in the United States that it threatens the country’s economic growth and makes democracy a less attractive beacon for emerging countries. Our dysfunctional political system is perhaps our single greatest problem because, notwithstanding the recent infrastructure bill, the parties just can’t get anything done. And our problems are significant — racial unrest, failing public educational systems, concentration of wealth to a few, environment, cyber security and crime — just to mention a few issues. It will be difficult to make America competitive again unless we address this political paralysis.
What makes the problem even more complicated are the following factors: the inability of independents (i.e., the majority) to be heard; the plethora of disinformation and misinformation; and the current party system that can set whatever rules they want in order to benefit themselves.
There is a remarkable degree of consensus among the majority, primarily independent voters, on not only what ails the country but how to address them. This includes raising the minimum wage, protecting the environment, creating a fairer tax system, better health care and investing in a better infrastructure. The details may not be specific but it can form the basis of a compromised solution. But the majority does not get heard. Republicans focus their energies on pleasing far-right constituents and Democrats on addressing the concerns of the far-left. Everything becomes positive or negative, defend or repeal, ignoring the complexities and nuances to really solve problems or improve policy. The history of the Affordable Care Act is a fine example of this. Defend or repeal not improve.
Our two greatest recent crises, the aftermath of the 2020 election and COVID-19, has been fueled by false information that is both plentiful and is spreading for either financial or political gain. “Stop the Steal” and the various “COVID/Immunization Conspiracies” have tens of millions of people believing these damaging plots. The damage is deep and outrage is prevalent. It has encouraged people to look for more radical content online. It is hard for me to believe that fake news, social media, and selective silence of conventional media has not led to further polarization.
Lastly, we need to focus on the current party system as regulated by the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The commission is made up of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans and whose major focus is to prevent third-party formation and limit the size of donations to third parties. Historically, the rise of third parties in the Unites States has often led to significant platform and new policy changes as a minority party tries to regain competitiveness. In most states, registered Democrats can only vote for Democrats and registered Republicans only for Republicans and independents must choose either a Republican or Democrat ballot or not vote at all. Coupled with gerrymandering, that dynamic means more safe districts for each party and a higher level of incumbency.
There are potential ways to offset the above factors. Our federalist system allows for experimentation before widespread adoption. Having open, non-partisan primaries in which voters are able to choose any candidate including independents with a select number of candidates — three to five — eligible for the general election. This would allow a broader range of ideas to be debated in public and conspiracies to be debunked if untrue. Ranked choice voting for general elections would require a candidate to receive a majority of votes, not just a plurality. If no candidate received a 51% majority, then a run-off would occur with the last-place finisher eliminated. The offshoot of this means third-party voting would not be a wasted vote and the major parties would need to adjust to new competition. Today the dangers from the tyranny of the minority as partisan leaders move to the far right and left is much more of a threat than the tyranny of the unheard majority. State experiments to overhaul the current voting system may provide the necessary re-balancing and are much more likely to affect change than hoping for a rise of a third party.
Our democracy is at an inflection point. Significant issues remain unaddressed. Foreign entities are making judgements on the efficacy of democracy versus more authoritative politics. Time to make politics and America competitive again.