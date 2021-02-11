SINCE THE YEAR 2000, there has been only one election in which the Republican presidential candidate won both the popular vote and electoral college. That was the contested election of 2004, Bush versus Gore. When President Trump won in 2016, he lost the popular vote by 2.1% to Hillary Clinton. The recent election and the actions that followed it have certainly been discouraging for Republicans.
The current strategy of winning the electoral college — depressing voter turnout among potential minority and youth voters and solidifying the far right — may have run its course. It is probably a recipe for permanent minority status. To change that trajectory and improve its prospects of becoming a majority party, the Republican leadership will need to rethink its approach while maintaining core values of limited government, market-based efficiency and fiscal conservatism.
I offer three policy initiatives that can generate more voter interest while being true to core values — minimum wage, health care, and education. All three will need a major change in both perspective and policy.
Raising the minimum wage has long been an abhorrent concept to Republicans — their argument is that raising the minimum wage costs jobs and reduces hours for those employed. Empirical evidence is weak, suggesting both job loss and job gains depend on the study and study location. But there is another perspective. First, a wage increase for a low-paying employee will in all likelihood mean additional spending in the marketplace. Second, as companies pay more for their employees, there is a reduced need for the government to reallocate wealth to these same individuals, hence more limited government. Finally, they become taxpayers with a stake in the system. In summary, keeping minimum wages low encourages more government assistance not less government.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us about the military-industrial complex. But the more dangerous complex is the health care industrial complex. This complex involves health care providers, medical device makers and pharmaceutical companies, health insurers and all levels of governments, which in total consumes 18 percent of GDP versus the military at 3%.
This complex consumes vast and increasing amounts of societal resources with little improvement to make communities healthier. Pricing is irrational and often monopolistic with enormous regulatory and compliance burdens from multiple state and federal agencies. The objective for health care providers is to maximize revenues yet they fail to deliver appropriate health care value that Americans need. This is the very definition of marketplace failure. Costs are invisible and limited competition does nothing to lower prices or increase value.
All Americans deserve the right to appropriate and affordable health care. Universal coverage, including coverage for pre-existing conditions, does not require single-payer health insurance. Freedom to choose from multiple insurance coverages and health care delivery is as American as free markets. What is needed is market-driven health care reform.
Today, getting a quality education at all levels is too expensive. If health care requires a revolution in thinking, education is not far behind. College tuition is simply unaffordable. Further, skills required by industry are not frequently met by both public and private school systems. Apprenticeships and collaborations between schools and industry are uncommon. Life and career skills are learned more on the job than in schools. However, individuals are beginning to take actions. They are increasingly taking core coursework from lower-cost community colleges prior to enrolling in universities. They have found online coursework to be both convenient and financially attractive in lieu of room and board expenses. Home schooling has become an accepted practice.
School boards are finding it more difficult to increase budgets. Industry is increasingly looking for talent worldwide to fill skill gaps. The marketplace will eventually correct inefficiencies regardless of how change-resistant education professionals are. A collaboration of local government, industry and educators can accelerate change. It can become more responsive to the needs of the marketplace and a mandate to control cost.
Wages and wealth accumulation, choices in health care, and superior education with job skills are fundamental to an effective democracy and important to most Americans. The future of the Republican Party will depend on the leadership responses to these issues.