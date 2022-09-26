Mike Vlacich

VLACICH

THE CONTRIBUTIONS Hispanic business owners have made to entrepreneurship in the United States are indispensable. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 350,000 Hispanic-owned employer businesses across the U.S. with an estimated $463.3 billion in annual receipts, 2.9 million employees and about $108.4 billion in annual payroll. In New England, there are more than 96,000 Hispanic-owned small businesses.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which takes place from September 15 to October 15, 2022, is a time to applaud the remarkable achievements and immense contributions that Hispanic and Latino American small business owners have made to our nation’s economy.

New England Regional Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration Mike Vlacich is the first person from New Hampshire to hold the post. He a first-generation American and lives in Concord with his wife and two daughters.

Friday, September 23, 2022
Gene Martin: Help the Lions Club clean up Livingston Park

Gene Martin: Help the Lions Club clean up Livingston Park

GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, o…

Monday, September 19, 2022
Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.