PARTISAN GAMES and gridlock have always been a part of American life. But if we want to eradicate the pandemic that’s invaded our lives, and make our country healthier than it was before, we must demand something of our elected Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
As a physician, I’m asking the U.S. Senate to quickly confirm Xavier Becerra as our nation’s 25th Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Delaying Becerra’s confirmation in normal times impedes our nation’s ability to adequately protect the health and safety of its people. Delaying his confirmation during a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans in one year, including more than 1,100 Granite Staters, is simply reckless and complicit. The HHS is vital to coordinating our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and without a leader at the helm, HHS will struggle to perform this important function and we in New Hampshire will suffer for it.
As a physician, I want our next confirmed HHS secretary to empower health workers to protect you, our patients, and that begins with the timely delivery of sufficient resources and accurate information. We need significantly accelerated deliveries of vaccines so New Hampshire can vaccinate the 70- to 90-percent of our population needed to reach community immunity and eradicate the threat of COVID-19. Right now, less than 7% of us in New Hampshire have been fully vaccinated; we have a long way to go.
In addition to mass testing and effective contact tracing, we need robust outreach efforts to connect with communities that remain hesitant to get vaccinated. As someone from rural America, I understand that rural communities may feel overlooked and deprioritized by a health system that fails to prioritize them even in non-pandemic times. As a Black woman, I also understand that communities of color are justifiably wary of our health care system after generations of medical racism and abuse and persistent inequitable treatment. Mr. Becerra’s leadership at HHS has the great potential to rebuild the trust and trustworthiness necessary to ensure that vaccines are distributed and administered equitably with no community left behind.
Mr. Becerra is no novice to health care or to politics. He has been a champion of health care and his record reflects that. He played significant roles in expanding health care to Americans, especially to under-served populations who have been disproportionately harmed by lack of access to care. As a two-decade congressman, he helped reduce the rate of uninsurance in his predominantly working class community by half, effectively helping children, older Americans, and low-income families access health care. Mr. Becerra has also prevented hospital mergers from closing hospitals in areas with limited health care options and has ensured that hospitals provide charity care to patients who could not otherwise afford treatment. With an estimated 96,000 people in New Hampshire now uninsured from pandemic-related economic downturn, Mr. Becerra’s commitment to expanding health care is vital to struggling New Hampshire families both during and after this pandemic.
Mr. Becerra as HHS secretary may also directly benefit two key issues in the Granite State: the opioid epidemic and prescription medication prices. New Hampshire continues to be severely affected by the opioid epidemic, with the third highest rate of deaths from opioid-related overdoses in the U.S. In July 2020, New Hampshire also passed state-level legislation to seek federal approval to import affordable medications from Canada. Mr. Becerra has stalwartly confronted the opioid epidemic and held drug companies accountable for keeping prices high for working families. As HHS secretary, Mr. Becerra has committed to aid New Hampshire’s response to the opioid epidemic and will be in a position to support federal approval for our working families to finally access safe, affordable medications imported from Canada.
We can eradicate COVID-19 while meaningfully addressing underlying medical conditions that contribute to higher rates of severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. A robust pandemic response together with Mr. Becerra’s commitment to expanding health care can help countless families stay safer through COVID-19 and be healthier so they can live full lives.
First, we must demand that the U.S. Senate confirm Mr. Becerra for the health and safety of all Americans. We can begin by contacting our Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan to thank them for supporting Mr. Becerra for HHS Secretary and to make known that we agree his confirmation is in the best interest of New Hampshire.
The pandemic is not over. We are in a critical phase, where we must vaccinate as many people, as quickly as possible, while driving infections down. Playing political games, spreading misinformation, and using scare tactics to stall Mr. Becerra’s confirmation will only prolong our human suffering and postpone indefinitely our return to healthy social normalcy.