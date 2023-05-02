ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have decades of past and ongoing exposure to “forever chemicals” or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), from Saint Gobain’s industrial emissions.

There are more than 12,000 (as many as 21 million) PFAS chemicals used in industrial and consumer products ranging from fast food wrappers to cosmetics to chemical protective gear and radar domes.

Mindi Messmer of Rye is a scientist and former state representative. Rep. Nancy Murphy (D-Merrimack) is a retired registered nurse.

Friday, April 28, 2023
Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …

Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Tom Tower: We need to get landfill siting right

NEW HAMPSHIRE has plenty of landfill capacity to last at least another decade. And if the state wasn’t overrun by so much trash from Massachusetts and other New England states, existing landfill capacity would last even longer. Don’t take my word for it, this comes from the state Department …

Celeste Clark: No fear tactics or lies, just the scary truth

IN THE Midwest they have tornado sirens to warn of imminent danger and destruction. Those sirens are not fear tactics, they are there to save lives. People across the state are trying to do the very same thing in regards to preventing marijuana legalization (HB 639).

Monday, April 24, 2023
Andrew Demers: War on drugs has been a colossal failure

THE “War on Drugs” has been a colossal failure, costing American taxpayers billions of dollars while failing to curb the supply or demand for illicit drugs. Despite vast resources spent, and the best efforts of law enforcement and public health officials, drug use and addiction rates have sk…

Michelle Veasey: Sununu’s anti-ESG order is misguided

IN THE MIDST of weighing a presidential bid, Gov. Chris Sununu recently issued an executive order limiting the assessment of ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors for state fund investments. Although it is unclear if the new order will have any practical effect, the message it s…

Sunday, April 23, 2023