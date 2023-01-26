NEW HAMPSHIRE citizens experience some of the highest cancer rates in the country. But when scientists talk about cancer in terms of statistics, we risk depersonalizing the tragedy each family faces when their child, family member, or close friend is diagnosed with cancer. Each cancer or mortality statistic represents one life and the countless others impacted by the diagnosis.
I know what a cancer diagnosis means to a family. It’s devastating. It turns your whole world upside down. You become consumed with endless doctor visits, comprehending the meaning of test results, and making decisions you never thought you would have to make while trying to be strong for other family members.
In 2014, when I identified and reported high rates of children with cancer in my town, I had no idea that my advocacy and policy efforts would become directly relevant to my family. Two years later, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) designated the first double cancer cluster in Granite State history in children in a five-town area of the seacoast.
How many children with cancer are too many? I say one.
In 2019, I was thrilled to see press coverage that the governor planned to “use surplus funds” to investigate the high rates of pediatric cancer, calling it a “serious issue.” However, when I thanked him for his attention to the matter just after the announcement, he told me he didn’t believe our state has the highest childhood cancer rate in the country. I was dumbfounded. How could he disagree with the CDC study?
Almost 4 years have now passed and $400,000 likely has been spent on a state-sponsored study that concluded there’s nothing to see here. Rather than a careful and transparent analysis of where the children with cancer live and what could be contributing factors (termed small area effects), the taxpayer-funded report deviated from conventional statistical thresholds to conclude that the number of children with cancer here isn’t really that bad.
It was shocking to see it in black and white.
We could not stay silent so we raised our concerns in a letter that was published on January 9th (bit.ly/3Hstnaf).
Many factors contribute to cancer, including tobacco, obesity, air pollution, and contaminated drinking water. We know children are not little adults; they are more vulnerable to toxic chemical exposures, especially during important developmental stages. Let’s eliminate as many environmental exposures as possible that we know or suspect contribute to cancer and save families from the tragedy and despair of a cancer diagnosis.
We must shift from a regulatory paradigm of denial, obfuscation, inaction and “wait-and-see” incrementalism that favors industry and polluters to a precautionary and proactive approach that protects the rest of us. As Bill Couzens, founder of Less Cancer says, if you see the forest fire burning you don’t need every “i” dotted and every “t” crossed before you act.
Informed by science and knowledge of cancer and chronic disease impacts across New Hampshire, our state led the nation by regulating PFAS, arsenic, and lead exposure due to legislation I sponsored as a state representative to reduce cancer and chronic disease.
It’s time for elected officials, regulators, and water purveyors in Rye, and other cities and towns across the state to lead and stop being penny wise and pound foolish. With the highest rates of childhood and other cancers in the nation, as water consumers we want clean, safe drinking water and air and our elected officials, water distributors, and regulatory agencies to act.
Mindi Messmer is a mom, wife, scientist, author, and former state representative. She lives in Rye.
