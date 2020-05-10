BACK in early September, a few days before I left for Russia, I was sitting in the passenger seat of my mom’s minivan when suddenly she asked, “Molly, what if there’s some kind of global crisis and I can’t get to you?”
And I remember turning to look at her and thinking what a waking nightmare motherhood must be if she could be here, driving through idyllic rural New Hampshire, contemplating all apocalyptic scenarios that would result in our indefinite separation.
But, evidently, something can be said about a mother’s intuition.
I was fortunate to be a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in Novosibirsk, Russia — the unofficial capital of Siberia with a population of more than 1.5 million. The Fulbright Program is a United States Cultural Exchange Program that encourages international outreach and person-to-person diplomacy. I spent my weekdays with the brilliant students of Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University and dedicated my spare time to experiencing Russia with a say-yes attitude.
I got involved with the local outing club and I stomped my way in borrowed boots through groves of birch trees and fields of tall feathered grass, landscapes not so different from what we have here in the Lakes Region. I crossed thousands of miles on the trans-Siberian railway and met people from all over the world along the way. I stood on a frozen Lake Baikal to watch the sunrise. I took shots of vodka to celebrate the New Year and watched President Putin’s address to the nation. I joined a rock climbing gym, made wonderful friends, and loved the life I made for myself.
But then on a fateful Friday the 13th in March, my fellow Fulbrighters and I received an email from the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs that strongly recommended we make plans to return to the U.S. as soon as possible before the coronavirus outbreak got worse. At that point, life was still business-as-usual in Novosibirsk, and I brushed the email off as an overreaction (stupid, I know). It seemed that to leave Russia, where every day was interesting and presented new personal challenges, to return to my comparatively mundane hometown would only result in lonely boredom.
More than anything though, it felt like failure. I had always imagined myself leaving Russia a much better, shinier, smarter person. In March, I felt far from that version of myself and to leave prematurely felt like a regression.
But it seemed every hour the world was falling further into chaos. If anything were to happen to my mom during this pandemic, I would never forgive myself if canceled flights and closed borders prevented me from getting to her quickly. Within a few days, I booked my ticket, packed up all my worldly possessions, cried a lot and said goodbye to the friends I could. I landed at JFK Airport the day after the State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory.
When my mom and her brother-in-law pulled up to the terminal, my mom was hanging out the window of his car, waving and yelling and laughing. It’s strange to see someone you love after a long time and not embrace them right away. I already had my paper mask in place and waited impatiently while she pulled on her disposable gloves. If I hadn’t been exhausted from the 24 hours of traveling I would’ve cried from the simultaneous elation and heartache.
That first week home, jet lag would wake me in the blue hours of the morning, but my mom always had coffee ready. She gave me a book about Rumney Rocks that she bought months ago when I first told her I had started climbing. She told me the story of Betty and Barney Hill, and we took a driving tour to visit the sites of their abduction and release. We’re binging North Woods Law, proudly yelling “We’ve been there!” whenever there’s a shot of Lincoln Woods or Winnisquam Lake. This is how the last 45 days — each saturated with fresh air and localized adventures — have passed.
I’m writing this from my mother’s sofa, listening to my mom crack up as she reads a David Sedaris book. We’ll go for a walk this afternoon, and I’ll work on job applications tonight.
If I were quarantined anywhere else with anyone else, I imagine I’d be in much rougher shape both physically and mentally. I’m grateful to be with someone who makes me a better, shinier person and reminds me we have plenty to look forward to. To be quarantined with my mom in idyllic rural New Hampshire has been the greatest privilege.
The views expressed in this piece are entirely my own and do not represent the views of the Fulbright Program, the U.S. Department of State, or any of its partner organizations.