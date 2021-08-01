EVERY SATURDAY morning my husband, baby and I make pancakes over Zoom.

We connect by video over the internet and mix, flip, and eat pancakes “together” while seven time zones apart. Access to broadband internet is the only way my husband, a lieutenant in the Navy Reserve, can connect with our 1-year-old daughter during his 10-month deployment to Bahrain.

For too many military and civilian families in New Hampshire, lack of access to the internet makes video chats like this impossible. Our congressional delegation has the opportunity to change this, and I hope they will.

Sixteen months ago the whole Granite State was forced to connect by video: math classes, visits with grandparents, “non-essential” work meetings, even the Lamaze breathing classes I was taking while pregnant became squares on a screen. As Granite Staters rose to the challenge, our internet systems held their own for those with access to it. Far too many New Hampshire residents fell into and remain locked out of the remote world because of inequitable broadband access.

New Hampshire’s lack of internet access is worrying for me as a Navy spouse, as a taxpayer and as an employer. We need our delegation and the Biden administration to pass the bipartisan infrastructure package to connect our state to jobs, school, family and the 21st century.

New Hampshire is struggling when it comes to connectivity. Today, in 2021, 10,000 Granite Staters still have no access to the internet. Nearly 27,000 people in our state have no access to an internet connection capable of acceptable speeds (over 25 Mbps) and over 75,000 residents have only one internet provider option, a market-strangling monopoly. 64% of New Hampshire’s residents, including my family, pay more than $60 per month for internet access, significantly higher than the national average of 50% of consumers with access to low-cost internet.

The so-called “New Hampshire Advantage” becomes a liability when businesses, workers, retirees, students and vacationers leave our state for a state with better broadband access.

While all Granite Staters are hurt by lack of broadband access in New Hampshire, the impact on students specifically is worth significant note. Students without access to the internet have been unable to connect with teachers and peers for over a year with serious educational and mental health consequences. In a Michigan State University study that looked at eighth- through 11th-grade students in rural school districts, students without broadband in their home had lower grades, completed less homework and had worse digital skills, which are crucial to getting a well-paying job today.

Crucially, students who did not have high-speed internet at home were less likely to plan to attend college or a university, a move that would potentially reduce their future earning potential over their lifetime.

The pandemic has proven that broadband access is vital, speed matters, and internet access is a true inequity that must be addressed.

It’s clear that as the Biden administration looks to finally close the digital divide, their plans and those of New Hampshire’s U.S. senators and representatives need to prioritize delivering quality broadband to those that need it the most and providing equitable broadband network expansion.

We need our elected leaders to develop a comprehensive solution to the digital divide that makes broadband more affordable for low-income families. We need to meaningfully fund digital literacy programs. And we need to bring broadband infrastructure to every person, regardless of where they live, so all can contribute to our Granite State communities.

It is my hope that our congressional delegation and the Biden administration will take bold action by applying these common sense solutions to closing the digital divide so working families and all Granite Staters can share in the power that the internet brings — no matter where we live.

Molly Lunn Owen is executive director of 603 Forward, a youth-focused advocacy nonprofit, and is a Manchester Planning Board alternate.

