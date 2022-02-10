NEW HAMPSHIRE LAWMAKERS have a unique opportunity to allow science to play a role in the responsible siting of new landfills. This opportunity presents itself in HB 1454, currently before the House Environment and Agriculture Committee.

As landfill developers seek new sites to be permitted, it is crucial that our state has in place a clear and science-based siting criteria to protect our surface water resources.

House Bill 1454 proposes to protect rivers and lakes by addressing the 200-foot setback factor in our state’s landfill siting process, a factor that currently is not based on science or any site characteristics. Why is this requirement 200 feet from surface water bodies? No one appears to know exactly, and though it may be well-intentioned as “protective”, this requirement is an arbitrary, one-size-fits-all factor with no scientific basis. Unfortunately, one size most certainly doesn’t fit all when it comes to millions of gallons of landfill leachate and our state’s water bodies.

The Granite State is diverse — from mountains and upland forests to the seacoast, with valleys, swamps, and fields in between. The variations that we see on the landscape are also valid below the ground. These variations affect how groundwater and contaminants travel. Therefore, a landfill setback siting factor that does not reflect site-specific conditions may not be protective, as it is meant to be, against contamination reaching our precious rivers, streams, and lakes.

HB 1454 proposes using the distance that groundwater can flow within a five-year window to determine a protective setback. Why five years? Because when contaminants from a landfill are detected in groundwater, we need to allow a sufficient response time for the landfill operator and the Department of Environmental Services (DES) to react, design and implement a remedy to try and protect the nearby surface water supplies.

Measuring site-specific groundwater flow is an inexpensive and well-known science that has been going on for more than 150 years. The math is simple and trained hydrogeologists perform these measurements routinely; this bill merely moves the testing to the beginning of the site evaluation, much like anyone wanting to buy a piece of land for a home would ask the seller to do a simple “perc test” to see if the land can support a septic system.

The concept of setbacks based on groundwater travel times is an accepted technical methodology. Our neighboring state of Maine has had a six-year setback for its landfills since 2015, while the federal EPA recommends up to 10 years’ separation between certain types of polluting facilities and drinking water wells.

If, as a state, our goal is to be protective of our natural resources and proper site development, the current “one size fits all” 200-foot landfill setback is not the answer. A landfill, once in operation, is a source of potential contamination to our water resources, not only during its decades of active operations, but for many decades after.

Just as we have seen with the recent news regarding PFAS in water supplies, it is crucial that we protect the resources that surround areas that are chosen for development.

HB 1454 will help to ensure that new landfills are appropriately sited and not located in areas where groundwater flow can rapidly transmit contaminants to surface water bodies. Ultimately, it should reduce the need for tens of millions of dollars to be spent trying to clean up contamination to our surface waters that can be prevented in the first place by use of appropriate sites for landfilling of New Hampshire’s waste.

This legislation is good for DES, well-intentioned developers, citizens, small businesses that rely on our surface waters, and our precious natural resources.

Professional geologist Muriel S. Robinette lives in Tuftonboro. She is a senior consultant at Calex Environmental, LLC in Colebrook.

Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Christopher Potter: Undocumented are valuable members of our community

Christopher Potter: Undocumented are valuable members of our community

WHEN I RAN for the Manchester School Board, I did it out of commitment to service, our students, and our community’s future. My service as a deacon in the Episcopal Diocese of New Hampshire similarly motivates me to ensure every person can develop into their full potential and to build an in…

Monday, February 07, 2022
Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

Maura Sullivan: In-school testing eases strain on families

THE CHALLENGES facing schools in New Hampshire will only continue to increase as we navigate new COVID variants, such as Omicron, in addition to the cold and flu season. Despite the resolute efforts of teachers, nurses, parents, students, and community members in managing COVID-19 in our sch…

Sunday, February 06, 2022
Friday, February 04, 2022
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Nick De Mayo: Appeasement won't stop Putin

Nick De Mayo: Appeasement won't stop Putin

THOSE OF YOU old enough to remember the beginning of World War II will recall that it began with a blitzkrieg (“lightning war”) invasion of Poland by Hitler on September 1, 1939.

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Lisa K. Madden: Improving mental health and law enforcement interactions

Lisa K. Madden: Improving mental health and law enforcement interactions

THERE IS ALWAYS room for improvement in everything we do; being open to constructive criticism is a must if you are to improve on your product or service. Think of the progress made in technology year over year. Improvements were driven by the customer experience, needs and interests. Howeve…

Jack Blodgett: Undermining public education

Jack Blodgett: Undermining public education

IN A RECENT OP-ED, Ryan Terrell, a member of the State Board of Education, incredulously asks why anyone should be opposed to a law against discrimination as spelled out in RSA 354-A:29.