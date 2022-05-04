A VOTE last week in House Commerce Committee is both puzzling and distressing. Republicans on the N.H. House Commerce Committee turned their backs on retailers — who have invested in physical stores and employees — and have decided that allowing criminals to hide in the shadows is OK.
SB 355 passed the Senate unanimously and there was no opposing testimony at the House hearing. The bill requires an online marketplace who facilitates the financial transaction between seller and buyer to collect and verify certain information for high-volume sellers — those who sell more than $5,000 in over 200 transactions in a 12-month period.
This bill is aimed at criminals who have stolen merchandise in large quantities and use online marketplaces to sell in virtual anonymity. Make no mistake, these are not petty shoplifters, these are criminal networks stealing and quickly re-selling thousands of dollars of merchandise they’ve looted from New Hampshire retailers. Marketplaces have proven to be uncooperative when it comes to assisting law enforcement track these criminal networks, and it’s time the state stepped in.
This bill is about transparency, nothing more. It will make it harder for bad actors to hide behind fake screennames and bogus business information.
The bill protects consumers, because they now will have accurate information on the entity from which they buy merchandise. It protects legitimate New Hampshire businesses from being undercut in price by sellers of stolen goods, or from having their products knocked off by counterfeiters.
A marketplace would not be required to pursue sellers legally, that would be up to the retailer and law enforcement, following normal due process and legal procedure.
We’ve all seen, in New Hampshire and across the country, the many news reports of so-called smash-and-grab robberies, including one at a jewelry store in Salem a few months ago where a smoke bomb was set off as a means of distraction. These robberies cost retailers in lost time, lost merchandise and cleanup, costs that we all as consumers ultimately pay for. A review of news articles validates our concern:
New Hampshire Union Leader, July 15, 2021: Six people arrested by Nashua police on suspicion of involvement in an organized retail theft ring. Lowes, Home Depot and Harbor Freight were among the businesses targeted.
Associated Press, Feb. 13, 2020: A man with a noted extensive history of theft has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of perfume from a Macy’s store in Nashua.
Union Leader, Sept. 19, 2019: Salem police arrested three men they say are part of an organized theft ring that stole over $55,000 worth of products from a local Lowe’s store.
WHDH, July 18, 2019: Detectives in Manchester netted more than 400 pieces of new, boxed products, including tools and electronics, which were reportedly stolen. Several of the criminals involved in the organized retail crime scheme would sell the stolen products online for profit.
NECN, April 5, 2017: Police in Laconia arrested three individuals for stealing more than $7,500 worth of retail merchandise including clothing, cologne, and perfume.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated that “Organized Retail Crime”, where merchandise is stolen in large quantities intended for re-sale, is a criminal enterprise of over $500 billion annually. SB 355 is one method we know will help us to catch the perpetrators and others involved, and perhaps act as a deterrent.
This is a simple request that allows law enforcement and victims of crime to more easily identify who is stealing and reselling merchandise. This bill contains privacy protections and is a well-thought out request with no opposition. We ask all N.H. House members to support their retail industry and help to identify criminals by passing SB 355.