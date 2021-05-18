I AM New Hampshire. I understand that there is a bill before the state Senate, HB 177, that would protect my and our precious and irreplaceable 68 state parks with a 2-mile buffer zone from any new private or municipal landfill located next door.

What has brought this need to my attention is that there is a for-profit, out-of-state trash hauling company that wants to develop a landfill on 1,800+ acres next to my pristine Forest Lake State Park. This is because there is a willing seller.

This makes me very nervous. Admittedly, 49% of this trash would be hauled in from out of state.

Dear people, would you really allow this to happen?

From what I see and smell, even “state-of-the-art” landfills stink, and they attract birds that drop disease-carrying feces on land and in water, despite noise-booming cannons to scare away birds and smell-masking air additives.

There is also great potential for contaminating my water bodies. My federal protective agency, the EPA, warns me that eventually all landfills leak. How can my people and our visitors, who spend their hard-earned money visiting state parks, recreate next to this? Hiking, swimming, boating, camping, fishing, relaxing… truly, there is a big compatibility issue here.

My people who live next door to state parks are taxpayers who deserve the continued high quality of life they chose to live here for. HB 177 would affect the sale of a very small percentage of New Hampshire land.

Now, please, do not get me wrong. I am not against landfills for New Hampshire trash when they are needed.

A 2003 state waste management plan called for a waste hierarchy where landfilling was listed as a last resort, after diversion, recycling and reuse had taken place. But this plan has not been revisited and updated every six years as mandated. Also, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has been woefully underfunded and understaffed.

There is a Senate bill to form a study committee to get on top of this. In the meantime, Rochester and Berlin landfills have space for decades to come for New Hampshire trash, until we get our revisited and responsible waste management program implemented.

New Hampshire does not presently need more landfill space for the trash we make. For-profit landfill companies do. They have shareholders to satisfy, and trash from out of state they have to bury somewhere.

I ask you to take a stand and simply say, “Not next to our state parks.”

I am New Hampshire. Senators speak for me as the people have elected you to do. Please represent them, and come together in a bipartisan way to protect my 68 state parks. Then, have the will to revamp and implement our long overdue waste management plan.

These 68 state parks are our heritage and our legacy. My plan is to keep it that way. I have already lost the Old Man of the Mountain. Don’t let me lose any of my state parks.

Nancy Carbonneau Morrison lives in Mont Vernon.

Sunday, May 16, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

Patrick Hynes: Why is NH’s delegation spending so much money?

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Department of Administrative Services reports that state revenues for the month of April were $84.6 million over budget projections. Business taxes were $73.8 million above plan and almost $140 million above the prior year. Unemployment, which spiked to 17% last year, is no…

Friday, May 14, 2021
Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

Joyce Craig: We share opportunity and hardship

WHEN I BEGAN my second term as Manchester’s mayor in January 2020, I was excited to build on the progress we made during my first term — helping our residents lead better lives with stronger schools, a safer community, good jobs, and a growing economy.

Thursday, May 13, 2021
John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

John B. Sullivan: Wake up New Hampshire before it's too late

I AM WRITING to address the bill H.R. 1 — the so-called “For the People Act” — that is being debated in the U.S. Senate. As citizens, we are all busy, our lives have been compromised by the pandemic and our lifestyles changed. Amid this, I don’t think the people of our great state know enoug…

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Jeff Dickinson & Ryan Donnelly: Remote meetings opened our democracy

THE PANDEMIC has changed everyone’s lives. To minimize spread of disease and safeguard the health of our fellow citizens, we have had to adapt and reexamine the ways in which we learn, assemble and do business. To that end, this past year the business of local and state government in New Ham…

Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

Joseph Mendola: HB 544 embraces the values of New Hampshire

HB 544, now HB 2, eliminates the use of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the discussion of issues of race and the other “isms” we are addressing today. CRT is a toxic theory devoid of facts and draws erroneous conclusions. CRT declares white people as irredeemable racists.

Monday, May 10, 2021
Matthew R Bartlett: How the F-35 connects New Hampshire to the world

Matthew R Bartlett: How the F-35 connects New Hampshire to the world

A STRONG national defense has always been our country’s best and last resort to keep us safe from adversarial countries and nonaligned violent terrorist groups. Diplomacy and soft power help strengthen alliances and build coalitions but we must ultimately be prepared for an escalation not of…