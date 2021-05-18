I AM New Hampshire. I understand that there is a bill before the state Senate, HB 177, that would protect my and our precious and irreplaceable 68 state parks with a 2-mile buffer zone from any new private or municipal landfill located next door.
What has brought this need to my attention is that there is a for-profit, out-of-state trash hauling company that wants to develop a landfill on 1,800+ acres next to my pristine Forest Lake State Park. This is because there is a willing seller.
This makes me very nervous. Admittedly, 49% of this trash would be hauled in from out of state.
Dear people, would you really allow this to happen?
From what I see and smell, even “state-of-the-art” landfills stink, and they attract birds that drop disease-carrying feces on land and in water, despite noise-booming cannons to scare away birds and smell-masking air additives.
There is also great potential for contaminating my water bodies. My federal protective agency, the EPA, warns me that eventually all landfills leak. How can my people and our visitors, who spend their hard-earned money visiting state parks, recreate next to this? Hiking, swimming, boating, camping, fishing, relaxing… truly, there is a big compatibility issue here.
My people who live next door to state parks are taxpayers who deserve the continued high quality of life they chose to live here for. HB 177 would affect the sale of a very small percentage of New Hampshire land.
Now, please, do not get me wrong. I am not against landfills for New Hampshire trash when they are needed.
A 2003 state waste management plan called for a waste hierarchy where landfilling was listed as a last resort, after diversion, recycling and reuse had taken place. But this plan has not been revisited and updated every six years as mandated. Also, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services has been woefully underfunded and understaffed.
There is a Senate bill to form a study committee to get on top of this. In the meantime, Rochester and Berlin landfills have space for decades to come for New Hampshire trash, until we get our revisited and responsible waste management program implemented.
New Hampshire does not presently need more landfill space for the trash we make. For-profit landfill companies do. They have shareholders to satisfy, and trash from out of state they have to bury somewhere.
I ask you to take a stand and simply say, “Not next to our state parks.”
I am New Hampshire. Senators speak for me as the people have elected you to do. Please represent them, and come together in a bipartisan way to protect my 68 state parks. Then, have the will to revamp and implement our long overdue waste management plan.
These 68 state parks are our heritage and our legacy. My plan is to keep it that way. I have already lost the Old Man of the Mountain. Don’t let me lose any of my state parks.