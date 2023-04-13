As a high school student in New Hampshire, I have seen the devastating effects of substance abuse on my peers and community.
Substance abuse is a problem that affects people of all ages and backgrounds, and it's time for us to take action. In our state, opioid addiction has reached epidemic levels. In 2019 alone, there were over 400 drug overdose deaths. This is a tragedy that must be addressed.
But it's not just opioids that are the problem. Alcohol and marijuana use among teens is also on the rise. According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, 30% of high school students in New Hampshire reported using alcohol in the past month, and 20% reported using marijuana.
These substances may seem harmless, but they can have serious consequences for young people's health and well-being. So what can we do to address this issue?
First and foremost, we need to educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse. This means providing accurate information about the risks and consequences of using drugs and alcohol.
We also need to provide support for those who are struggling with addiction. This means increasing access to treatment and recovery services, as well as providing resources for families affected by substance abuse.
One specific solution could be to expand access to school-based substance abuse prevention programs. These programs have been shown to be effective in reducing substance use among young people.
Finally, we need to address the root causes of substance abuse. This means addressing issues such as poverty, trauma, and mental health that can lead to drug and alcohol use.
As a young person in New Hampshire, I believe that we have the power to make a difference.
By working together, we can prevent substance abuse and help those who are struggling to overcome addiction. One way we can do this is by advocating for policies that support prevention and treatment efforts. This could include increasing funding for substance abuse programs or expanding access to mental health services. We can also get involved in our communities by volunteering with organizations that work to prevent substance abuse or support those in recovery. By taking action, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this issue.
Substance abuse is a complex problem that requires a multi-faceted solution. But by working together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for our state.
