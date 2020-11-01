Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump

101 YEARS AGO, I was not able to vote. This restriction wasn’t due to some built-in constitutional limitation on my rights; it was, like all legal flaws in our nation, the result of an imperfect application of our founders’ ideals. Because we are only human, even the best of intentions can inadvertently be applied incorrectly or incompletely, but the unique manner of America’s founding makes it easy to correct these faults and move forward.

Today, some of America’s past and present transgressions are being presented as evidence that we are an inherently evil and racist nation. Slavery ended 155 years ago, but Jim Crow laws lasted well into the last century. Today, a few smoldering embers of those hateful and destructive practices still remain, and some people are attempting to stoke those remnants into a full-fledged fire of revolution in an attempt to replace equality of opportunity with equality of outcome, free speech with government-enforced censorship, and race-blindness with cultural segregation.

There’s no easy way to uphold America’s ideals. There is an easy way to destroy them: convince millions of Americans that we are a racist nation and undeserving of the freedoms through which racism, sexism, and other “isms” have and are being defeated.

Looking at this election, we do not have great choices. Donald Trump is a self-centered, easily-offended man who puts Twitter attacks above statesmanship. On the other side, we have Joe Biden, who despite a half-century in public office and sponsoring a crime bill that put many Black Americans in jail, seems to be convinced that all of our nation’s problems can be laid squarely on Trump’s shoulders. Voting for Trump is not the joyful choice, but compared with Biden and his party’s preference for the ease of totalitarianism over the messiness of freedom, he is the preferred choice.

I’ll admit that I hesitated to write these words. As a wife and a mother of six children, I am keenly aware of what can happen if people dislike my words enough to take action against me on a personal level.

These aren’t theoretical concerns, either. A police chief in Pennsylvania lost his job after his wife merely posted a pro-Trump message on Facebook. But I want my children to be raised in a nation where they can offend and be offended — where they are free to learn where the moral and prudential lines are, determine correct responses to those whom they encounter, and develop their own armor against the slings and arrows of life. A Joe Biden presidency puts these normal concerns for one’s children at risk because of the people who have taken over the Democratic Party.

Natalie MacDonald is a New Hampshire native and Effingham resident

Sunday, November 01, 2020
Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump
Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump

Steve Negron: Freedom is built on law and order
Steve Negron: Freedom is built on law and order

WITH ELECTION DAY just around the corner, my team and I have been hustling throughout New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District hearing from constituents about the concerns bringing them to the ballot boxes on November 3rd.

Shannon McGinley: What I'm really voting for
Shannon McGinley: What I'm really voting for

I RECENTLY READ a post by a friend written after the first presidential debate. While she opposed aspects of the Biden/Harris platform, she felt alienated by the arrogance and unkindness she felt was displayed by Donald Trump and she couldn't vote for a candidate who didn't represent her.

Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants
Jay Bolduc: A special notice regarding restaurants

SCAN THE LOCAL HEADLINES each morning and it's likely you've considered dining in restaurants to be a risky endeavor. Almost daily there is a story about a restaurant closing due to COVID.

Jennifer Horn: The world took notice
Jennifer Horn: The world took notice

WHEN THE Union Leader endorsed Joe Biden for president on Sunday, the world took notice. Founded in 1863, the paper's editorial page has been a steady voice for conservatism for over 100 years and has not endorsed a Democratic candidate for president in at least a century.

Di Lothrop: Trump was always my first choice
Di Lothrop: Trump was always my first choice

THERE THEY GO AGAIN! Some Union Leader columnists with their Trump-hating rhetoric are still trying to sabotage ethical journalism with their twisted disinformation about President Donald Trump and Republicans in general.

Karen Hewes: An inside view of County Attorney Conlon
Karen Hewes: An inside view of County Attorney Conlon

MANY PEOPLE know Michael Conlon in his role as Hillsborough County attorney, but I want to share some perspective of what he is like behind the scenes.

Sylvio Dupuis: Most sacred obligation is to protect
Sylvio Dupuis: Most sacred obligation is to protect

A LEADER'S MOST sacred obligation is to protect the people who depend on them. As the mayor of Manchester, president of the Catholic Medical Center, and commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department and Department of Health and Human Services, my first and my last thought every day

Kathy Sullivan: Sununu wants Trump re-elected
Kathy Sullivan: Sununu wants Trump re-elected

DOES CHRIS SUNUNU have poor judgment or does his image as an affable compassionate conservative hide a hard-edged politician willing to ally himself with just about anyone to push his agenda and win reelection?