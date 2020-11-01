Natalie MacDonald: Great choices? No. But the right choice is Trump

101 YEARS AGO, I was not able to vote. This restriction wasn’t due to some built-in constitutional limitation on my rights; it was, like all legal flaws in our nation, the result of an imperfect application of our founders’ ideals. Because we are only human, even the best of intentions can inadvertently be applied incorrectly or incompletely, but the unique manner of America’s founding makes it easy to correct these faults and move forward.
Today, some of America’s past and present transgressions are being presented as evidence that we are an inherently evil and racist nation. Slavery ended 155 years ago, but Jim Crow laws lasted well into the last century. Today, a few smoldering embers of those hateful and destructive practices still remain, and some people are attempting to stoke those remnants into a full-fledged fire of revolution in an attempt to replace equality of opportunity with equality of outcome, free speech with government-enforced censorship, and race-blindness with cultural segregation.
There’s no easy way to uphold America’s ideals. There is an easy way to destroy them: convince millions of Americans that we are a racist nation and undeserving of the freedoms through which racism, sexism, and other “isms” have and are being defeated.
Looking at this election, we do not have great choices. Donald Trump is a self-centered, easily-offended man who puts Twitter attacks above statesmanship. On the other side, we have Joe Biden, who despite a half-century in public office and sponsoring a crime bill that put many Black Americans in jail, seems to be convinced that all of our nation’s problems can be laid squarely on Trump’s shoulders. Voting for Trump is not the joyful choice, but compared with Biden and his party’s preference for the ease of totalitarianism over the messiness of freedom, he is the preferred choice.
I’ll admit that I hesitated to write these words. As a wife and a mother of six children, I am keenly aware of what can happen if people dislike my words enough to take action against me on a personal level.
These aren’t theoretical concerns, either. A police chief in Pennsylvania lost his job after his wife merely posted a pro-Trump message on Facebook. But I want my children to be raised in a nation where they can offend and be offended — where they are free to learn where the moral and prudential lines are, determine correct responses to those whom they encounter, and develop their own armor against the slings and arrows of life. A Joe Biden presidency puts these normal concerns for one’s children at risk because of the people who have taken over the Democratic Party.