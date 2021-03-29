IT’S NOT OFTEN that voters get to express themselves the way Merrimack voters get to on April 13th. In our environment of bitter partisan duopoly, many citizens feel both civic responsibility to cast a vote, as well as coercion to vote for the party that will do the least damage. But this election is different because there are no high stakes. The balance of power in Concord is already decided. Rather, this contest is for who best represents the values of Merrimack voters, and in that choice Merrimack voters have the power to make a statement by electing Stephen Hollenberg of the American Solidarity Party as their representative.
A recent Gallup poll found 62% of American adults felt they were not well represented by the traditional two-party system and that it was time for a third party, an all-time high. Who can blame them? Partisan radicalization on both the left and the right have made compromise and progress impossible in the halls of power. Meanwhile, both parties work together to stifle political change.
Bill Boyd promises to continue the legacy of recently deceased Republican Speaker Dick Hinch. This legacy included things like opposing independent redistricting and campaign finance reforms. While Hinch, and indeed much of the GOP, would have claimed to be “pro-life,” Hinch’s support of the death penalty and opposition to paid family medical leave would leave this claim questionable.
Former Democratic State Rep. Wendy Thomas, having already been voted out once, is looking to reclaim a seat in the Statehouse. “Pro-choice” in deciding whether to abort a child, Thomas is much less about choices for parents when it comes to making decisions about their children’s education. Thomas is so focused on forcing government regulation on Granite Staters that she doesn’t stop to ask whether it’s helping anyone.
Both the Republican and Democratic candidates will point to their support of the cleanup of PFAS in Merrimack’s water supply as laudable, but it’s easy to be against something after your party has allowed it to happen in the first place. We don’t need more of the same.
Stephen Hollenberg is a different kind of candidate. He believes in finding common ground with others and common-sense solutions for the common good. As a member of the American Solidarity Party, he’s not beholden to either side, Democrat or Republican. With experience as a biologist, a missionary, and, most importantly, a husband and father, Stephen knows both how to evaluate data objectively, and how to serve sacrificially.
Stephen believes in dignity for every Granite Stater, from conception to natural death. That means pro-life doesn’t end at the womb. It means making our health care system more affordable, working to fix our foster care system, and finding ways to support childcare for working families. It also means dealing with ongoing public health crises in our state like the continued COVID-19 pandemic, homelessness, and the ongoing opioid epidemic. It means helping our aging population age with dignity and security.
Stephen will fight for an ownership economy, built on the dignity of our workforce. It isn’t just local government that gives New Hampshire an edge, but also local business. We need to ensure workers are able to take an ownership stake in our economy by giving an edge to small businesses and ensuring representation in large companies that remain invested in our communities.
The American Solidarity Party believes we can best meet these challenges together and at the local level whenever possible. Stephen will be a voice in Concord to allow communities and families freedom to deal with local issues like education in adaptable and unique ways, allowing our communities to learn from each other the best way to tackle the issues of our state. He’ll work to reform our election laws to make elections more representative of the people’s voices with policies like ranked-choice voting. He’ll be an advocate for state action where needed to ensure the rights of all Granite Staters are protected.
Merrimack voters could choose to send back a representative they’ve already fired once, or they could send someone who will give them more of the same. In a special election like this, many people choose not to come out at all. But Merrimack voters could also make a statement. Better yet, they could even elect someone who will bring people together. On April 13th, Merrimack voters should choose Stephen Hollenberg.