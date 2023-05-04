I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to shake it ever since.

About 28 years and dozens of campaigns and government service opportunities later, my passion for American politics, warts, and all, continues unabated. However, now I am experiencing it from a different vantage point as a political science professor where I have the incredible opportunity to help spark an interest in politics among the next generation of leaders. For the most part, my students — no matter where I have taught — are not hyper-partisans nor hardcore ideologues. They are inquisitive young people who genuinely want to understand how our systems of government and politics work and why.

Associate Professor of Political Science Nathan R. Shrader, PhD., is also co-director of the Center for Civic Engagement at New England College in Henniker. He lives in Manchester.

Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

Dr. Paul Friedrichs: We get the climate future we deserve

YOUR LAUDABLE frontpage coverage of the “purest form of democracy” that lives on in our annual town meetings (Union Leader, March 26) included a mention of “the lengthiest discussion” at Henniker Town Meeting on March 18, “about Article 28, which called on federal and state representatives t…

Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

Mindi Messmer & Nancy Murphy: Governor and Supreme Court failed us

ON MARCH 21, 2023, the New Hampshire Supreme Court gave polluters, like Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (Saint Gobain) in Merrimack, the green light to keep polluting our state and making residents sick. But, unlike 16 other states, the court has chosen not to protect the people who have d…

Monday, May 01, 2023
Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

Marc Lacroix: Most of us want to age at home

A STITCH in time saves nine. That adage is apt when discussing the services and supports that people need as they age and need assistance. Providing services to keep people in their homes will save the state money in the long run.

Sunday, April 30, 2023
Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

Chuck Morse: Budget has to work for New Hampshire

AS A small business owner and a former State Senate president I understand the importance of making tough decisions and ensuring fiscal responsibility for our state. It’s important to remember the lessons we learned in the past and avoid creating a fiscal cliff that the state won’t be able t…

Friday, April 28, 2023
Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

Rep. Michael Vose: The apples and oranges of Net Metering

NET METERING is one of those public policies that baffles people. At first glance, it seems reasonable. If someone makes more electricity than they can use, they can put it on the grid for the rest of us. Everyone would agree that it can benefit us all.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

Dr. Patricia Edwards: Medicaid reauthorization will help children, too

MEDICAID expansion has been an unequivocal success in New Hampshire over the past almost 9 years. I see it first-hand as a pediatrician every day when I work with families. This year, lawmakers should again re-authorize Medicaid expansion, this time without a sunset provision that requires r…

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

Rep. Pat Long: Bill of rights for parents at the expense of children

WE ALL like to think that parents love their children and that most parents and children have trusting relationships. These relationships allow children to grow into healthy, independent adults. This is true for many families. But the unfortunate reality is that not all parents and children …