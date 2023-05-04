I WAS FORTUNATE to begin my career in politics around the age of 14 when I helped a neighbor in my native North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, with his unsuccessful reelection campaign for local commissioner. Even though he lost that campaign, I caught the political bug and haven’t been able to shake it ever since.
About 28 years and dozens of campaigns and government service opportunities later, my passion for American politics, warts, and all, continues unabated. However, now I am experiencing it from a different vantage point as a political science professor where I have the incredible opportunity to help spark an interest in politics among the next generation of leaders. For the most part, my students — no matter where I have taught — are not hyper-partisans nor hardcore ideologues. They are inquisitive young people who genuinely want to understand how our systems of government and politics work and why.
You cannot imagine my heartbreak when I see events unfold as we have over the past month in American politics. These events inevitably contribute to the rising cynicism, mistrust, and lack of confidence — especially among the young people just learning about our political process — in the American way, which I define as respect for democracy, freedom of thought and speech, the rule of law, and equal opportunity.
First, we have seen a former president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, arrested and arraigned on 34 counts related to hush money allegedly paid to an adult film star that ostensibly had nothing to do with his actual presidency. Already we have learned that the judge in that case donated to Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election, President Joe Biden, and that the same jurist’s daughter served as a consultant to the short-lived Kamala Harris for President campaign in 2020 and then to the Biden-Harris campaign.
Second, we have witnessed two young, courageous Black men unjustly removed from their seats in the Tennessee legislature for daring to challenge the existing power structure and the bleak status quo on firearm massacres in schools and public places. Having worked in two state legislative bodies in my career, I have never seen such a blatant, official act of racial prejudice present itself on the floor of such a body as with the removal of Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson. Adding insult to injury, and helping underscore the racist actions of the majority, a third White lawmaker accused of the same “infractions” as the two Black members was allowed to retain her seat.
Lastly, we have seen a sitting member of the United States Congress, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, call for the impeachment of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas without evidence that the second Black Supreme Court justice in history had broken the law and before any facts had emerged. There has already been an alarming increase in examples of politicians demonizing and denigrating the Supreme Court and judiciary by attacking the court’s integrity, the honor of those serving on it, and the very foundations of the rule of law as the cornerstone of American law and society. Now we have a member of the U.S. House — who has made her name not through any legislative achievement, but by professionally grandstanding and spotlight-seeking — looking to further delegitimize the highest court in the land by threatening impeachment without evidence of illegal behavior.
All three of these incidents bring out the worst in American politics. They collectively shape the enduring impression that our system is broken beyond repair and that we are locked in an unwinnable battle between competing “teams” who are willing to do anything, say anything, prosecute anyone, impeach everyone, or expel from a public body those who do not adhere to a certain narrow worldview.
What’s worse is that we have a generation that has come up in the last two decades of politics and who are being socialized into our political system today that have only the shared memory of our present politics of personal destruction, partisan trench warfare, and expected ideological purity.
We cannot go on this way. The three events outlined here — all of which transpired in a single week — help to illustrate just how tenuous our present situation truly is. It is time for all of us to take a deep breath, rein in our own political agendas, and fix the toxic mess we have created. America’s future depends on it.
Associate Professor of Political Science Nathan R. Shrader, PhD., is also co-director of the Center for Civic Engagement at New England College in Henniker. He lives in Manchester.
