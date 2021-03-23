SLOT MACHINES for New Hampshire? They’re not a good thing for us.
I served in the New Hampshire legislature for 32 years, and I had the opportunity to see many laws and policies enacted that benefited New Hampshire people and businesses and helped our state remain a wonderful place to live. But two bills recently introduced in our legislature, HB 626 and SB 112, would allow “Historic Horse Racing” machines in New Hampshire and these are inconsistent with those values and should be opposed.
The most obvious reason — which is clear to anyone who has seen one of these machines in operation — is that they’re slot machines. This isn’t horse racing. Technically, they’re “pari-mutuel” machines, which is just a loophole designed by the gaming industry to fool states like New Hampshire, who have said no to slot machines. But to the people playing these machines, they function just like Las Vegas-style slots. If we pass these bills, there’s no limit to the number of these machines allowed in New Hampshire. We’re opening the door for the expansion of slot-machine gambling to the small casinos across our state.
There are other very significant reasons why HB 626 and SB 112 should be concerning to New Hampshire legislators and citizens. First, 75% of the profits go to the gaming operators and less than 9% goes to charity. Why are we cheating our charities with this Historical Horse Racing legislation? We say this is supposed to be charitable gaming, but our charities are only getting $5.7 million, while operators will be walking away with nearly $50 million. Under other proposals, charities would get $23 million, and operators would get only $36 million. Whoever came up with that new arrangement certainly doesn’t have the best interest of the charities or New Hampshire people in mind.
Second, there is no element of local control in this legislation. In New Hampshire, we have always allowed local communities to vote on things like Keno and sports betting. But if we pass HB 626 and SB 112, communities will have no say in whether or not these machines are permitted. Vegas-style slot machines will be in communities across the state, even in those areas that have voted against other kinds of gaming.
Third, this legislation creates a clear monopoly and in doing so goes against the spirit and nature of our free enterprise economic system. Our New Hampshire Constitution says that fair and free economic enterprise is a right of the people and should be protected against all monopolies. In this legislation, only a handful of politically connected insiders are allowed to own and profit off these machines, and they have exclusive rights to them for three years. That’s allowing government to give special privileges to a select few, which means not everyone is on an equal playing field. That’s not a free market. It’s what we call “crony capitalism,” and it does not reflect the values of New Hampshire.
Finally, it’s estimated that these bills will take $550 million out of the local economy and put into the Historical Horse Racing machines around the state. That will have a significant adverse impact on our restaurants, theaters and other small businesses and local communities. At a time when we need to be building our communities up, do we really need to be lining the pockets of a select few gaming operators?
After my lifelong career in the New Hampshire legislature, I’ve continued working with colleagues, community organizations and citizens to raise awareness on important issues and advance programs and policies that benefit our state. Citizens for a Stronger New Hampshire was formed to unite all the people who share our vision, and to create a platform for outreach. I welcome you to visit www.strongerNH.com to learn more. Citizens for a Stronger NH is taking a strong stand against HB 626 and SB 112 because these bills do not reflect New Hampshire values, they’re not in the best interest of our communities, and they do not benefit anyone except a select few. I hope, along with many other citizens across New Hampshire, that our legislators will see what we see, and vote no on HB 626 and SB 112.