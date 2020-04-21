IN THE early spring 50 years ago, I returned home from a year in Vietnam where I had served as a surveillance platoon leader. Based on what I had seen and experienced firsthand, I brought home a deep understanding of what happens when public policy fails — in human terms. Nearly 60,000 young Americans never returned alive, several of them close friends.
Thousands more came home with physical and deep emotional scars that would stay with them for the rest of their lives.
I have spent most of my life dealing with public policy in the health care and public health fields. I have kept the memory alive of the price we pay when public policy fails. And I have been shaped by the belief that preparation and prevention are the most powerful tools we have to avoid catastrophic results.
Over the past few months we have once again been visited by a war, this time a silent war against a new virus. There are several reasons for COVID-19’s unique ability to devastate — its transmissibility is higher than most viruses, meaning it can be passed from person to person more easily; its fatality rate is relatively high in comparison to viruses like the seasonal flu; and, perhaps, most importantly, is the fact that it can be spread by carriers who are completely asymptomatic.
Because of the Administration’s initial denial that the threat was real and required attention and action, coupled with their slow, chaotic response to this pandemic, our hospitals and manufacturers didn’t get the lead time they needed to prepare the countless ventilators, respirators, masks, gowns, face shields, ICU bed units, and more. And, with tens of thousands already dead, a dire lack of testing capacity remains to this day – with experts saying that if we want any hope of reopening this country sometime soon, we will need to deploy mass testing immediately.
Donald Trump is not responsible for this virus. But he is responsible for his Administration’s woefully inadequate response to the pandemic.
Donald Trump says no one saw this coming. That is not true at all. He was warned in 2017 by the outgoing Obama-Biden Administration of the huge threat pandemics posed if we were not prepared in advance for their arrival. Instead, Trump chose to eliminate the White House office for global pandemics that Obama and Biden created after the Ebola epidemic. In addition, new reporting reveals that information that was presented to him and countless others in his Administration in 2019 and early 2020 was ignored while he continued to say the pandemic was just a hoax and would blow away quickly.
And now, beyond anyone’s comprehension, Donald Trump is choosing not to reopen the Obamacare marketplace during this pandemic, which could adversely affect thousands of Granite Staters in their ability to get health insurance. He is preparing to withdraw from the World Health Organization in the middle of a pandemic which public health experts like the head of the Center for Disease Control and the President of the American Medical Society say is a huge mistake.
Joe Biden, on the other hand, has been a voice of sober and steady leadership through this crisis. He’s laid out his plans clearly and unequivocally, not flip-flopping on guidance day to day.
He’s been leveling with the American people about the facts and what desperately needs to be done: like using the full force of the Defense Production Act to manufacture the tens of millions of masks, gowns, gloves, face shields and other gear our frontline care providers are begging for. Making the promise of national testing a reality, immediately. Ordering the military to build and deploy emergency hospitals in every major city. And ending the life-and-death bargaining with states about ventilators and other critical materials.
Whether on the local, state, or national level, the most important job of elected leaders is to ensure the safety of their constituents. And prepare an action plan in advance for what to do if that safety faces a serious threat.
This coronavirus pandemic has laid out in stark detail the lack of federal leadership we’re living under.
We have a chance to fix this in November. We have in Joe Biden a chance to elect someone who has the real-world experience of steadily guiding a nation through both public health crises and economic collapses.
There’s going to be a catastrophic mess to clean up from the fallout of this pandemic. Let’s make sure we elect a leader that’s up to the task with the wisdom and experience to assemble a team of scientists, clinicians and administrators who know that in these times we need to run government to help create solutions and not talking points. Let’s choose leadership over showmanship. Let’s choose Joe Biden.