IN 1953, the doors were first opened at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center. Crotched Mountain’s founder, Harry Allen Greg, had a vision for a unique facility that would bring care and healing to children and adults suffering from polio. And now, here we are nearly 70 years later combating another virus.

Crotched Mountain is not alone in this fight. We see the stories, both nationally and locally, as similar organizations supporting those living with disabilities and engaged in a generational struggle that shows no mercy to the most vulnerable. That is the pernicious nature of COVID-19 and why we and our friends and partners from across New Hampshire are working so hard to build a fortress around our clients and residents.

And like those other organizations, the vanguard of this conflict is made up of the direct care staff who devote themselves to the individuals in their charge. As we struggle to save lives and protect our residents and staff, I have seen the very best of the human spirit. I have watched firsthand as our courageous and compassionate direct care staff answer the call every day, putting others before themselves, doing all they can to preserve routine and comfort for the people we serve.

Across the landscape of healthcare heroism — and there are so many heroes in this conflict — the direct care workforce should be celebrated. They devote their lives to providing for the social, emotional and basic health needs of those who are unable to care for themselves. It is far from an easy job; add a pandemic to the mix and what they are doing every day, every shift, every hour, is Herculean. To the direct care staff at Crotched Mountain and all across our state, I thank you.

It is difficult to see through to the other side of the pandemic as Crotched Mountain is still suffering with the pain and loss that we have experienced firsthand. But when we are through this, and we will get through this, there will be many stories to tell — stories of selflessness and sacrifice, stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things in service of one another. We will be proud of the work that we have done.

I want to recognize the outpouring of support we have had from the community — our state leaders, busineses and individuals, many of whom donated needed medical supplies and funds. Your kindness is felt deeply and profoundly across our Crotched Mountain family. Thank you for wrapping your arms around us.

I would like to leave you with a poem titled “Morning” written by Eugene Lalande, a young resident of Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in the early 1950s. I find it particularly apt today.

I hear the pure morning.

The waking birds sing,

The red squirrel scampers

And distant bells ring.

I feel the pure morning,

Cool breezes pass by.

I feel quick excitement

As she mounts to the sky.

I see the pure morning

so dainty and sweet.

See misty valleys

When night doth retreat.

Ned Olney is the president and CEO of Crotched Mountain Foundation in Greenfield.

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.

  • By Jennifer Horn

AS the corona chaos drags on and the stay-at-home guidelines are extended for another month, people are starting to feel the weight of isolation and confinement. Homeschooling your children while working from home is a burden, Zoom happy hours aren’t so happy anymore and the lack of a firm e…

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire

MARGUERITE and I, acting on the belief that amid this Petri dish of plague we would be safer in New Hampshire than in Florida, left our Sunshine State snowbird haven community weeks ahead of schedule.

Shannon McGinley: Finding sanity in the chaos, mother knows best
Op-eds

Shannon McGinley: Finding sanity in the chaos, mother knows best

I MAY be the executive director of a busy non-profit, but first I’m a mother. Nothing has reminded me more of that than the craziness of the past month. Not only is my husband working from home, we are graced with the constantly active presence of our five sons ranging in age from 4 to 23. I…

Monday, April 13, 2020
Op-eds

William Campbell: Where there is fear there can also be hate

ON APRIL 4, 1967, Martin Luther King Jr. raised his voice against the Vietnam war and stood up to stop the hate and killing that was happening overseas. One year later in 1968, he was fatally shot in the head for his beliefs. He was killed by the same hatred that he fought against.

Joan H. Ascheim: Honoring public health workers
Op-eds

Joan H. Ascheim: Honoring public health workers

LAST WEEK was National Public Health Week (NPHW), a week that has been celebrated for 25 years to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health.

Mike Schwartz: Response of educators to crisis has been heroic
Op-eds

Mike Schwartz: Response of educators to crisis has been heroic

FOR SCHOOL districts across New Hampshire, it’s been three weeks since 17,000 teachers began remote instruction for almost 200,000 students. With little warning, they brought their classrooms online. This was no easy feat. It meant disseminating student materials, preparing at-home lessons, …

Sunday, April 12, 2020
Friday, April 10, 2020
Thursday, April 09, 2020
Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Chuck Douglas: A tale of two leaders
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: A tale of two leaders

FOR THE past few weeks we have all been watching how our country’s national and state leaders have dealt with a horrible pandemic not seen since the Spanish Flu of 1917-1918.

Tuesday, April 07, 2020